UNC Extends Offer to Top 2028 Quarterback

North Carolina head coach Bill Beilichick and his staff have been highly active on the recruiting trail over the past month, extending offers to and making progress with some of the top prospects in the country.

While the Tar Heels are targeting players at every position, Belichick has made it a point to pursue several quarterback prospects, and UNC recently extended an offer to a four-star signal-caller who’s one of the top overall recruits in the 2028 class.

Tar Heels Offer 4-Star 2028 Quarterback

On Jan. 28, UNC extended an offer to Lukas Prock, a four-star quarterback in the 2028 class from Wellesley, Massachusetts, who plays for the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey. He shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina!!!”

The Tar Heels are the 17th Division I program to offer to Prock, whose recruitment has gained significant traction in the past few weeks, as he’s picked up offers from Nebraska, Duke, Kentucky, UConn, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Michigan, and now UNC since the start of the new year.

Prock is coming off a strong sophomore year at the Hun School, where, according to his X, he threw for 4,330 yards, 41 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s quickly established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the country, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 73 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 4 prospect from New Jersey.

Wellesley sophomore quarterback Lukas Prock scrambles with the ball during the Division 2 state semifinals game against Catholic Memorial at Weston High, Nov. 22, 2024. The Knights defeated the Raiders, 49-7. | Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/John Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it’s still early in Prock’s process, several programs have already made progress in recruiting the young quarterback. This fall, he took unofficial visits to Ohio State, Rutgers, and Notre Dame, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Buckeyes the best chance to land him at 40.9%.

Still, he’s a long way from making a decision, and if the Tar Heels can continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should have a strong chance to establish themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prock is the third quarterback North Carolina has offered this month, joining Davin Davidson, a three-star prospect in the 2027 class, and Gabin Hampton, a three-star prospect in the 2028 class.

While Belichick has done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail since taking over as UNC’s head coach, the Tar Heels have still struggled to find a long-term answer at quarterback. Landing a player of Prock’s caliber in the 2028 cycle could set them up for the foreseeable future at the position.

