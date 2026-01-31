Tar Heels Offer Elite 2028 Pass-Catcher

While the vast majority of college football coaching staffs are focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle as it continues to heat up, many programs have also started targeting some of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

Over the past few weeks, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been active on the 2028 recruiting trail and have extended offers to several prospects in the class, including a four-star wide receiver from Texas.

UNC Extends Offer to Four-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

On Jan. 27, North Carolina extended an offer to Jaylen Addai, a four-star wide receiver in the 2028 class from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He shared on X that the Tar Heels’ offer came from linebackers coach Ty Nichols, writing, “Grateful to receive an offer from Coach Nichols and [UNC Football].”

Addai has established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the 2028 class and is coming off a strong sophomore season at Shadow Creek, where, according to his X, he recorded 38 catches for 771 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While several programs had pursued Addai throughout the fall, his recruitment has recently exploded. Since Jan. 21, the four-star wideout has picked up offers from 13 new Power Four schools, including Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, and now UNC.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Addai is the son of former LSU and Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai, and the Tigers are among the schools that have recently offered him, which could pose a challenge down the line for Belichick and the Tar Heels as they continue to pursue the young wide receiver.

The good news for UNC is that it’s still very early in Addai’s process, and no school has emerged as a clear frontrunner. If the Tar Heels can continue to make progress with him over the next few months, they should be able to position themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Shadow Creek Star would be a welcome addition to the Tar Heels’ 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list the 6’2”, 160-pound wideout as the No. 66 overall player in the country, the No. 10 wide receiver, and the No. 6 prospect in Texas.

While Belichick and his staff will face heavy competition to land Addai as his recruitment continues to heat up, extending an offer to him at this stage of the process should keep the Tar Heels firmly in the mix for the four-star wideout.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !