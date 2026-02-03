Future Tar Heel Featured in All-American Game

The North Carolina Tar Heels' recent success in landing five-star recruits was highlighted, as the program's most marquee signing of the 2026 class, Maximo Adams, was named as a player in the McDonald's All-American game, which will take place on March 31.

It was one of the most prestigious honors for an incoming freshman to be included in. Adams chose North Carolina over several schools, including Duke, Kansas, and Houston.

Earlier in November, when Adams originally committed to North Carolina, the 6-foot-7 forward out of Sierra Canyon, he made sure to be the first person to let know head coach Hubert Davis about the good news.

Adams' Phone Call to Davis

“It was late out here, so it was literally in the middle of the night in North Carolina, I guess around 1 a.m.,” Adams said. “I just told him I have some good news for you… I’m ready to be a Tar Heel,” said Adams. “He said ‘What?! Really?!’ It was really neat to see how excited he was.”

Obviously, the 55-year-old head coach was estatic and pleasantly surprised, as Adams is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class. Davis shared his feelings on the signing and what Adams will mean for the Tar Heels next season.

“We are thrilled to have Maximo join the UNC family,” Davis said. “Maximo can score in a variety of ways, rebound and defend multiple positions. His elite versatility on both ends of the floor was exactly what we wanted and needed.”

Adams' Player Profile

Sean Moran, who is analyst for North Carolina, gave an in-depth analysis of Adams, and what his skill set will provide for the Tar Heels.

“Adams is one of the more complete wings on the offensive side of the ball in the 2026 class,” Moran said. “He runs the court well in transition where he can attack the basket from the wings. He is a pure shooter in catch and shoot situations with solid form in the halfcourt set as well. With his size, Adams likes to post up smaller defenders when given the opportunity. He is not an iso-type player but knows how to attack angles and move off the ball. Defensively, Adams can guard either forward spot and is comfortable guarding on the perimeter. He attacks the glass hard and his length can disrupt opposing players in the half-court set.”

With Caleb Wilson presumably entering the 2026 NBA Draft at the end of this season, Adams will slot in as a regular starter for North Carolina next season.

