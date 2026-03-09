North Carolina Remaining Level-Headed Despite Caleb Wilson's Injury

The anticipation around Caleb Wilson's return to the North Carolina Tar Heels' starting lineup was buzzing, as the star freshman was pushing to make his return on Saturday.

However, Wilson suffered a broken thumb in Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery. It is an obvious gut punch for a team that was playing some of its best basketball, with its best player expected to enter the fold in the near future.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed Wilson's injury and how it affects the team moving forward.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the injury occurred on Thursday, the 55-year-old head coach did not learn about the extent of it until Friday. Davis elaborated on that while maintaining the stance that this team must move forward.

“Found out about it yesterday… our team will move forward, and our team has moved forward all year," Davis said. "Seth [Trimble] was out for nine games, Caleb’s been out for seven and Henri [Veesaar] was out for two, and so it’s nothing different than how our team has reacted and responded throughout the whole season."

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Davis said of Wilson. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this."

"It was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA tournament, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that. But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Learning that Wilson would miss the rest of the season, less than 48 hours to tip-off, had to be disheartening for North Carolina, but Davis emphasized that this group has dealt with this throughout the season.

“Our temperature was great… One of the things that I told them - and I was truthful to them - now it’s 31 games, but prior to tonight, it was 30 games - 15 of the games we were either without Seth, without Caleb or Henri," Davis explained.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"In those games, we were 12-3. With a full lineup, we were 12-3. So, I said, ‘We have more than enough to get it done.’ And I love these kids. I love the fight, the resiliency, the perseverance of this group, and I’ll roll with this team and this group every day.”

Overall Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images