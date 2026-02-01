Hubert Davis Reveals 2 Key Factors in North Carolina's Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 91-75 on Saturday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion, extending their win streak to three games.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained what factors led to the dominant performance.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Well, I thought, from an offensive standpoint, I thought the ball moved really well," Davis said. "Very unselfish. From an offensive standpoint, it started with Caleb. We thought that they would have to double the post if we threw the ball into Caleb [Wilson] and just instinctively, just as soon as the ball touched his hands, he got into an open teammate, and it just ignited everybody else on how to play.”

“It was a 0.5 mentality where when you catch the ball, you’re making quick decisions whether to shoot, to drive or to pass," Davis continued. "And I felt like Caleb started us off that way, and it led to everybody else. Defensively, we had some mistakes in both halves, but overall, I thought we did a really good job of limiting them on getting into rotations off of ball screens. We knew that they would set a ton of ball screens. I don’t think we got in very many rotations, and so defensively, I felt like we did a good job as well.”

The Tar Heels took advantage of the points-off-turnover batt le, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 18-0 in that department. The 55-yaer-old head coach discussed the significance of that development.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (right) talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“That was huge for us defensively against Georgia Tech," Davis said. "I mean, their number one way to score is in transition, whether it’s threes or being able to attack the basket, get to the free throw line, make layups and dunks, and so one of the things that I told them is, in transition, the great thing about it is it’s all dictated by us. If you make shots, take good shots, take care of the basketball, get to the offensive glass, get to the free throw line, you’re never in transition defense.”

“That being said, basketball happens. And if you run back, sprint back with a sense of emergency and talk, you should have five on five back, and you’re still in control in transition," Davis continued. "So, I thought we did a really good job handling and keeping them out of transition, and that was a huge part of our attack against Georgia Tech.”

