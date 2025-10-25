UNC Loses a Nail-Biter in The South's Oldest Rivalry
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC football and head coach Bill Belichick lost against No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers in overtime, 17-16 — making it the fourth loss in a row and fifth to a Power 4 conference school this season. Lopez's pass to running back Benjamin Hall on the final play of the game was short of the end zone — officially ending the game.
First Quarter
North Carolina opens its first drive of the contest with a pass play toward the right side of the field — quarterback Gio Lopez rolled out of the pocket but ended up tossing the ball out-of-bounds to save yardage. But yet again, UNC finds itself in another third-and-long situation that ends with a fourth-and-eight — punting the ball to UVA.
UNC's CJ Mims gets into the backfield and takes down quarterback Chandler Morris for a sack on the first play of the Cavaliers' drive. North Carolina places Virginia in a third-and-long situation of its own and gets the stop — forcing a three-and-out. The defense finds itself early against a talented UVA offense.
On North Carolina's next drive, Lopez found wide receiver Kobe Paysour for a 15-yard catch, moving to the its own 40-yard line. The Lopez-Paysour duo continues to juice the offense for Belichick and the staff. Running back Demon June finds a small hole in the trenches for a gain, followed by a catch by wide receiver Nathan Leacock for 12 yards.
Afterward, Lopez found wide receiver Jordan Shipp down the left side of the field for a 23-yard catch, as Kenan Stadium erupted. Despite the big drive by Lopez, a 13-yard catch by Paysour turned into a fumble forced by Virginia's Corey Costner, leading to a touchback and the possession for head coach Tony Elliott's squad.
Fumbles continued to bite North Carolina in the rear end.
Morris and UVA made it to UNC's 24-yard line, but were stopped and eventually chose the field goal route on fourth-and-three for the first points of the game — kicker Will Bettridge converted the attempt with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
UNC was unable to get anything going on its third drive, but the defense did its job and gave UVA more trouble, resulting in a punt. The Tar Heels set the tone through guarding Morris' arm and the run game, not allowing any easy targets for receptions.
The efforts by Lopez and Shipp pushed UNC to the 50-yard line on its fourth drive, with the help of a penalty by UVA. Belichick's offense is evolving and Lopez's improved health has been a difference maker in the contest.
Second Quarter
An unnecessary roughness penalty on Virginia gave 15 yards to North Carolina for a first down at the Cavaliers' 18-yard line. And even after those events, UNC fails to get into the end zone and instead kicks a field goal from 34 yards out to tie up the game at three with 11:30 left in the half.
Virginia could not find any holes or receivers to overcome the Tar Heels' defense, as its fourth drive ended in Morris getting sacked by UNC's Isaiah Johnson. Morris struggled against Belichick's defense, as more signs of progress became evident for North Carolina. However, a 30-yard pass by Morris to wide receiver Trell Harris led to a touchdown for UVA.
Six plays, 60 yards and 2:10 is all it took for Virginia to score its first touchdown of the contest. By the 6:36 mark of the quarter, Morris completed nine passes on 11 attempts for 100 yards, while Lopez went for 12 converted passes on 17 attempts for 107 yards.
Lopez and the offense converted on third-and-six with a reception by running back Jaylen McGill for 15 yards, moving UNC to its 44-yard line. Wide receiver Madrid Tucker helped keep the chains forward with a 9-yard reception for a first down. Furthermore, Shipp made more moves with an 11-yard reception, his sixth of the day, before the two-minute timeout occurred.
A reception by Paysour placed North Carolina at the 1-yard line, followed up by a quarterback sneak by Lopez for UNC's first touchdown of the contest — a 10-play, 75-yard and 5:12 drive. The score was Lopez's second rushing touchdown of the season.
All of the components that were lacking for Belichick's team during the first few games made huge strides on Saturday afternoon — on both sides of the ball. But with 46 seconds left in the first half, UNC, with the help of a 25-yard run by back Davion Gause, attempted a 50-yard field goal, but it was missed.
North Carolina goes into the second half tied with Virginia in The South's Oldest Rivalry, 10-10.
Halftime Stats
UNC
- 246 total yards
- 73 rushing yards on 16 attempts
- 173 passing yards
- Lopez went 17-25 on pass attempts
- Shipp led the Tar Heels with 61 receiving yards
Virginia
- Harris made three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown
- Morris went 11-14 on his pass attempts for 107 passing yards
- Linebacker Kam Robinson led Virginia with five tackles
- UVA gave up 50 yards on four penalties
Third Quarter
Three-and-out is how North Carolina defended UVA's first drive of the third quarter — a pass from Morris to Harris was dropped. UNC Defensive lineman Leroy Jackson applied pressure on the play. Virginia made things short and sweet for UNC's opening drive of the half — sacking Lopez on third down.
An intercepted pass on fourth-and-three for UNC was overturned, and instead became a pass interference for the Tar Heels — keeping the drive alive for Morris and UVA. And despite the penalty call by the referees, North Carolina found itself stopping the Wahoos at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-one — another red-zone stop for the Tar Heels.
Once more, a three-and-out continues to be a factor in this contest for both teams — UVA does not let up against UNC's offense. Not too long after, Morris' pass on the right side was intercepted by UNC's Andrew Simpson, and gained 16 yards to UVA's 36-yard line — momentum piles on for Belichick's players.
But then, all momentum vanished for North Carolina — a pass deflected, causing the ball to pop in the air, and ultimately landing in the hands of Mitchell Melton. Virginia's Devin Neal and Daniel Rickert forced Lopez to hurry his pass, leading to the turnover. UNC found a groove and lost it — just like that.
Fourth Quarter
The Wahoos were unable to capitalize on the interception, as the Tar Heels sacked Morris, leading into a fumble but recovered by UVA's Drake Metcalf. North Carolina's defense saved it, following the storyline of the entire afternoon.
Although UNC could not capitalize and elected to punt with 11:25 left in the game, UVA started on the 24-yard line for its 12th drive of the contest. Under 10 minutes left to go, Morris completed a pass play to running back J'Mari Taylor, but UNC's Gregory Smith was there for the tackle, giving Lopez a chance to make something on the offensive end.
A wild, off-balance throw by Lopez was finished by a Shipp with his hands stretched as far as possible — a 6-yard gain that gave the Tar Heels juice with less than six minutes in the contest. But apparently not enough juice, since UVA closed out their drive after a rush by Lopez was not enough for a first down.
UNC's Meltkart Abou Jaoude recorded his third sack on UVA's third-and-seven play, giving North Carolina 1:12 left in the contest to take the lead during the final moments. And then, UNC coughed up the ball during the crunch... again. Lopez's pass was intercepted by Antonio Clary — where the fourth quarter ended in a tie — on to overtime.
Overtime
For the first time since 2023, against Duke, UNC entered overtime. It also marks North Carolina's eighth contest to go into overtime, where it holds a record of 3-4.
Virginia's drive was extended with a run play by Morris on the left side of the gridiron, placing the Cavaliers at UNC's 3-yard line on first-and-three. Taylor rushed in on second-and-one for a 1-yard touchdown — making the contest 16-10, with Bettridge's PAT good, pushing it to 17-10.
Gause received a pass from Lopez for nine yards, and ran in for a touchdown — the scoreboard read 17-16, the two-point conversion attempt by North Carolina fell inches short of being complete — giving Virginia the victory.
The Tar Heels go back to the drawing board ahead of their road matchup on Friday, October 31, taking on Syracuse.
