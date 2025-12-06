Three Breakout Players in North Carolina’s 2026 Preview

This was one of the most disappointing developments in college football this season, with the North Carolina Tar Heels failing to qualify for bowl eligibility. In Bill Belichick's first season as the head coach, the team finished with a 4-8 record and 14th in the ACC.

Handing over the keys to the 73-year-old head coach was supposed to offer prosperity. Instead, Belichick's arrival brought off-field distractions and disappointing performances on a weekly basis.

That being said, North Carolina's offseason has been productive, landing 39 commits on National Signing Day, including 10 four-star recruits and 29 three-star recruits. There have been several departures in the transfer portal, but the talent assembled for 2026 should open up opportunities for multiple players to break out next season.

Jordan Shipp

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The second-year receiver is the most obvious candidate for a breakout campaign in 2026. The Tar Heels landed four-star quarterback Travis Burgess in this year's class, and there is a legitimate possibility the incoming freshman signal-caller beats out Gio Lopez for the starting position.

No other player would benefit more from a quarterback change than Shipp, who secured 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. That production is not terrible, but with Shipp's abilities, he should be producing much more than that.

With the inevitable quarterback change, Shipp could be closer to 900-1,000 receiving yards in 2026.

Travis Burgess

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Burgess was mentioned earlier in correlation with Shipp's potential uptick in production next season, but the incoming quarterback also has an opportunity to hit the ground running in his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback possesses the tools to be a game-changing quarterback for North Carolina. Shipp is a great receiver to have when arriving at a program with high aspirations. Additionally, the Tar Heels landed the 10th-overall ranked wide receiver in the class in Keeyun Chapman, who figures to be an immediate-impact player for North Carolina.

Shipp and Chapman could form one of the most electrifying wide receiver tandems in the country next season and will make Burgess' life much easier when he takes over as the starting quarterback.

Keeyun Chapman

Dec 5, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Anniston at Protective Life Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chapman will seemingly slide in as the WR2 behind Shipp. With multiple wide receivers leaving the program due to graduating or the transfer portal, Chapman has the ability to make an immediate impact on the Tar Heels' offense.

As mentioned, Chapman was the 10th-best receiver in the recruiting class. His ability to create yards after the catch will open up the offense, which will benefit both Chapman and Shipp to reach their full potential.

