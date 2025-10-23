UNC D-Line Coach Very Excited for Future of Unit
North Carolina defensive line coach Bob Diaco spoke to the media Thursday ahead of the Tar Heels' matchup with Virginia on Saturday. Diaco shared an inspiring and interesting story about how he met Bill Belichick, discussed the progress of the defensive line, and previewed the upcoming game against the Cavaliers.
On the D-Line…
Every single young man is getting better. And I can see that improving daily. I'm getting better as a coach. I mean, frankly, most of my time over the last almost 30 years. Next year will be 30 years coaching has been with the linebackers, frankly, you know, inside and outside linebackers.
So I've coached the D line. I've obviously led units and led defensive line coaches, but I get I'm getting better every day. You know, coaching, those guys, and I love it. I really do. I love it, and they're getting better.
So my assessment is that everyone's improving. Morale and in the D-Line room is very high, because everyone's improving, and there's a love is growing, and continuity and communication and cooperation and respect and all that. So I'm very excited about the future for the defensive line.
On Chandler Morris and the Difficulties of Going Up Against a Dual-Threat Quarterback
It's almost like they have 12 guys. So a lot of conventional offenses or other that's pervasive in college football, not so much in the NFL, although it's more that run this style of offense and have a player as the trigger puller there driving that can really run as well as the back, right?
So I was at Oklahoma. We won a Big 12 championship with that group there. And, you know, Kyler was fantastic to go along with Jayden, who's fantastic both Heisman winners, and I was on the grass with both those guys.
So, you know, you get a chance to see firsthand, you know, almost like, like with a flamethrower. If you don't figure this out on a Tuesday or in spring ball, you're going to get embarrassed.
So you have to kind of treat it like that. So you have, you need to have a hat positioned to address that player if, in the event, he pulls it and runs so that impacts coverage.
You have to be aware of the pocket and how you rush so that you can either force that player to throw from the pocket or push him in a direction where he doesn't throw it as well when he's on the move that way. So there's things that you need to be really thoughtful with tactically to deal with a player like that.
Whether or not if North Carolina can be a top-notch program…
I've coached in this rivalry game. I was at Virginia. Yeah, I was at Virginia for four years. And looking from Virginia, at North Carolina, you always saw a top 10 team like you're thinking North Carolina, and the brand is, is one of the top destinations in the country, period.
So, and now that I'm here and you see the resources this, this program has everything necessary and to include the players and the coaches to win at the highest level. There's no doubt about it
