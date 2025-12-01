Bill Belichick Responds to UNC’s Disappointing Season Finale Loss
The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season was taken out of its misery with a lopsided 42-19 loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday night.
There was plenty of buzz surrounding this matchup, as it is the closest rivalry for the two programs, but it appeared to mean much more to one team than the other. That may have to do with the fact that North Carolina State has a bowl game to look forward to. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels were packing their bags and heading home for the offseason, regardless of the result of this game.
Nevertheless, the Wolfpack were dominant from start to finish, imposing their will on both sides of the ball.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Bill Belichick reflected on the loss and previewed the offseason.
Belichick's Thoughts
- "Give [North Carolina State credit, they played well," Belichick said. "Coaches, players, offense, defense, special teams; they were the better team, and they deserved to win. We've got a lot of work to do."
The 73-year-old head coach was short and impatient in his responses. When asked if there were any common themes in the three straight losses, Belichick responded, "I don't know."
Penalties have been a recurring issue for the Tar Heels in the latter half of the season. Belichick talked about that during his presser.
- "We've got to do a better job on that," Belichick said. "We talked about it last week; we've got to do a better job with that."
The former New England Patriots head coach was asked about eligibility meetings and if those conversations have transpired yet. Belichick did not seem to appreciate the question, and provided a defensive response.
- ""Look, the season just ended a few minutes ago, okay? So now we're going to move into the offseason," Belichick said. "That's what we're going to do."
- "I'm trying to tell you; we've been working on [North Carolina] State," Belichick continued. "We've been trying to work on NC State. Week before that, we worked on Duke. Week before that, we worked on Wake Forest. Week before that, we worked on Stanford. Week before that, we worked on Syracuse.
- "I mean, that's what we've been doing," Belichick explained. "Been working on the team every week. I'm sorry I don't have a season recap for you; I don't have one, we haven't done it. "Once I move forward, which is tomorrow, we start moving forward."
The mood at the press conference was a microcosm of how this season has gone: a short, abrupt ending to a massively disappointing campaign that featured multiple losing streaks of at least three games.
