All Tar Heels

Why Syracuse Is a Must-Win Game for UNC

Carolina's upcoming game against Syracuse on Halloween night is the biggest must-win game of the season.

Grant Chachere

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

On this episode, beat writer Grant Chachere explains why North Carolina's upcoming game against Syracuse on Halloween night is the biggest must-win game of the season.

To hear what he has to say, check out the video below.

Here is a partial transcript of Bill Belichick's postgame press conference after Carolina's 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia last Saturday.

What can you say just about the defense over defense overall? I know Virginia came in averaging 40 a game, but they held them to 17 and put out pretty, pretty good performance.

North Carolina Tar Heels
Linebackers Andre Simpson (2) and Khmori House (7) celebrate Simpson's interception with defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) and defensive lineman CJ Mims (92) behind them during North Carolina's 17-16 loss to Virginia on Oct. 25, 2025. / UNC Athletic Communications

Yeah, the 40 points a game, 200 yards rushing or whatever, and certainly. But you know, in the end, we just came up a little bit short today as a good effort by a lot of areas, but in the end, just not quite enough. I mean, give up two red area touchdowns. So that's something we could done a little bit better there, but played really competitively, did a good job on the running game.

On the heightened emotion…

Tyler Thomson
North Carolina defensive end Tyler Thompson forces Chandler Morris to lose the ball; Oct. 25, 2025 / UNC Athletic Communications

Yeah, probably, I don't know how you really measure that. Yeah, these guys come in practice every day. They work hard, get better, and just want to keep doing

On if practice is translating in the game…

We just keep getting better. It's little incremental stuff that's everybody doing four or 5% better times however many people was that makes a difference.

On the sacks and limiting Virginia’s offense…

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yeah. Stop. The Run. Getting a long yardage, you know, did a pretty good job keeping them in the pocket. Thought we rushed. Well, you know, good, pretty sharp inside. I mean, I don't know about all the other points and yards and everything else you're talking about. I mean, I didn't see it today, but, you know, guess I came against somebody else. 

On stopping Virginia’s rushing attack…

North Carolina Tar Heel
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Very much been like that since the TCU. So we've played better on defense in the last, however many weeks that's been. Six? Whatever it is. 

How the the improvement seen at pratice is translating to the game on Saturday...

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We've been getting better every day every week, so I can't put percentage on it. 

On red-zone turnovers…

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shakes Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott hand after the Tar Heels lose to Virginia in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We got eliminate those. No doubt about it, number one problem. Got to eliminate those. This year goes on that he catches.

On what Virginia did defensively to slow down the passing attack in the second half ...

Virginia Cavalier
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) celebrates after intercepting a pass near the end of the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We didn't convert as much on third down in the second half, so we didn't run as many plays. They basically did the same thing in the second half that they did in the first half."

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.