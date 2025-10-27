Why Syracuse Is a Must-Win Game for UNC
On this episode, beat writer Grant Chachere explains why North Carolina's upcoming game against Syracuse on Halloween night is the biggest must-win game of the season.
To hear what he has to say, check out the video below.
Here is a partial transcript of Bill Belichick's postgame press conference after Carolina's 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia last Saturday.
What can you say just about the defense over defense overall? I know Virginia came in averaging 40 a game, but they held them to 17 and put out pretty, pretty good performance.
Yeah, the 40 points a game, 200 yards rushing or whatever, and certainly. But you know, in the end, we just came up a little bit short today as a good effort by a lot of areas, but in the end, just not quite enough. I mean, give up two red area touchdowns. So that's something we could done a little bit better there, but played really competitively, did a good job on the running game.
On the heightened emotion…
Yeah, probably, I don't know how you really measure that. Yeah, these guys come in practice every day. They work hard, get better, and just want to keep doing
On if practice is translating in the game…
We just keep getting better. It's little incremental stuff that's everybody doing four or 5% better times however many people was that makes a difference.
On the sacks and limiting Virginia’s offense…
Yeah. Stop. The Run. Getting a long yardage, you know, did a pretty good job keeping them in the pocket. Thought we rushed. Well, you know, good, pretty sharp inside. I mean, I don't know about all the other points and yards and everything else you're talking about. I mean, I didn't see it today, but, you know, guess I came against somebody else.
On stopping Virginia’s rushing attack…
Very much been like that since the TCU. So we've played better on defense in the last, however many weeks that's been. Six? Whatever it is.
How the the improvement seen at pratice is translating to the game on Saturday...
We've been getting better every day every week, so I can't put percentage on it.
On red-zone turnovers…
We got eliminate those. No doubt about it, number one problem. Got to eliminate those. This year goes on that he catches.
On what Virginia did defensively to slow down the passing attack in the second half ...
We didn't convert as much on third down in the second half, so we didn't run as many plays. They basically did the same thing in the second half that they did in the first half."
