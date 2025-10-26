Key Takeaways as UNC Falls to Virginia in Overtime
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere gives his takeaways from UNC's 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia.
A partial transcript of Bill Belichick's postgame press conference.
On overall defense...
Yeah, 40 points a game, 200 yards rushing or whatever. But in the end, we just came up a little bit short today. It was a good effort by a lot of a lot of areas.
But in the end, just not quite enough. I mean, we gave up two red-area touchdowns, so something we could have done a little better there. We played a very competitive team.
On what led to the decision to go for two at the end versus trying to extend the game...
Just trying to win the game.
On redzone turnovers...
We've got to eliminate those. No doubt about it. Number one problem. Got to eliminate those.
On how WR Madrid Tucker go from hardly playing to being heavily targeted...
A lot of these guys have gotten better. There's a number of players that have gotten more playing time through the course of the last few weeks. You earn that playing time through your practice opportunities and showing your coaches and teammates that you're ready to go. They're all earned."
On whether there was a concerted effort to establish the passing game early on...
I wouldn't say a concerted effort, but we try to be balanced. In the end, we probably ran the ball a little more than we threw it. We had a decent amount of success at both, but really not enough; we only scored 10 points. They only scored 10 points. Neither team was an offensive juggernaut out there today.
But we try to keep it all balanced. We gained a lot of yards. We just couldn't score: missed field goal, interception in the red area, we turned the ball over three times inside the five yard line. That's not good."
On Melkart Abou-Jaoude ...
He's one of our hardest-working guys. He's continued to improve since the day he got here. He works hard in the weight room, on the practice field on his fundamentals, and on film study and preparation for the game. So it was great to see him have that production."
On what Virginia did defensively to slow down the passing attack in the second half ...
We didn't convert as much on third down in the second half, so we didn't run as many plays. They basically did the same thing in the second half that they did in the first half."
