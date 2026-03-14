North Carolina's Lack of Consistency Proved Costly in Clemson Loss
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The North Carolina Tar Heels were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday night, falling to the Clemson Tigers 80-79 in the Spectrum Center.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed how Clemson marginalized North Carolina.
Davis' Thoughts
- "Yeah, just the inability to respond to physicality," Davis said of how the Tar Heels struggled against the Tigers' defensive prowess. "I felt like it was the same thing Saturday of last week, and for most of the game tonight. Clemson has always been physical defensively, and one of the things I always say is you never let a defense dictate and decide how efficient you are on the offensive end. And I felt like their physicality took us out of our offense, took us off of our cuts, our screens, our moves, and didn't really respond to that until the latter part of the second half."
- "Then also, I've been straightforward about - for us to be a good team, we've just got to be good defensively," Davis continued. "I've said defense and rebounding and taking care of the basketball."
"When you allow a team to shoot 50 percent from the field, especially this time of the year against good teams, that's just not a recipe for success," Davis said.
North Carolina did not receive much help from its second unit, as the Tar Heels' bench was outscored 29-5 by Clemson's bench. The 55-year-old head coach gave credit to the Tigers, while discussing how the team was capable of stringing together consecutive stops.
- "Well, I think Clemson's bench was really good tonight," Davis said. "They had guys in there that really stepped up. We talked defensively that we were able to guard their actions, but it just basically came down could we guard them, whether it's in the post or the perimeter. They took us one-on-one, and for most of the game they were able to execute and able to score."
- "At the end of the day, it just comes down to getting stops, finishing those possessions with a rebound, and last couple games we haven't done that consistently," Davis continued.
Overall Thoughts
This was a missed opportunity for the Tar Heels, as they needed to win just two games to reach the conference tournament championship. Obviously, that did not transpire, and North Carolina will enter the NCAA tournament on a two-game losing streak.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.