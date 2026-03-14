North Carolina's Lack of Consistency Proved Costly in Clemson Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday night, falling to the Clemson Tigers 80-79 in the Spectrum Center.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed how Clemson marginalized North Carolina.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points to his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Yeah, just the inability to respond to physicality," Davis said of how the Tar Heels struggled against the Tigers' defensive prowess. "I felt like it was the same thing Saturday of last week, and for most of the game tonight. Clemson has always been physical defensively, and one of the things I always say is you never let a defense dictate and decide how efficient you are on the offensive end. And I felt like their physicality took us out of our offense, took us off of our cuts, our screens, our moves, and didn't really respond to that until the latter part of the second half."

"Then also, I've been straightforward about - for us to be a good team, we've just got to be good defensively," Davis continued. "I've said defense and rebounding and taking care of the basketball."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"When you allow a team to shoot 50 percent from the field, especially this time of the year against good teams, that's just not a recipe for success," Davis said.

North Carolina did not receive much help from its second unit, as the Tar Heels' bench was outscored 29-5 by Clemson's bench. The 55-year-old head coach gave credit to the Tigers, while discussing how the team was capable of stringing together consecutive stops.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Well, I think Clemson's bench was really good tonight," Davis said. "They had guys in there that really stepped up. We talked defensively that we were able to guard their actions, but it just basically came down could we guard them, whether it's in the post or the perimeter. They took us one-on-one, and for most of the game they were able to execute and able to score."

"At the end of the day, it just comes down to getting stops, finishing those possessions with a rebound, and last couple games we haven't done that consistently," Davis continued.

Overall Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) react at the end of the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images