North Carolina's Spot in Latest Bracketology

The North Carolina Tar Heels flamed out of the ACC tournament, losing to the Clemson Tigers 80-79 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. It was the first and last game the Tar Heels played in at the conference tournament, as they earned a double bye with clinching a top-four seed.

Nevertheless, it is a massive disappointment for North Carolina, which enters the NCAA tournament on a two-game skid. Not to mention, Caleb Wilson suffered a broken thumb in last week's practice, which required season-ending surgery. While speaking with the media this past weekend, head coach Hubert Davis explained how unfortunate Wilson's injury is.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Davis said. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this."

"It was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA tournament , and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that," Davis continued. "But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”

Following the results around the country, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest bracket projections, better known as "Bracketology". Here is where North Carolina is projected to sit heading into this monumental weekend.

North Carolina's Latest Seeding

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) moves the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to Lunardi, the Tar Heels' positioning in the bracket did not worsen after losing to Clemson on Thursday , which was a bit of a surprise, considering North Carolina have been uninspiring for large stretches across the last two outings.

The Tar Heels remain on the six-seed line, and North Carolina would be majorly fortunate if it found itself in the position in these latest projections.

Breaking Down the Tar Heels' Path

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lunardi has North Carolina in the South Region of the bracket, which has positive and negative aspects. Despite being a six-seed, the Tar Heels would be in an advantageous spot, with Nebraska as the three-seed. Although the Cornhuskers is assessed as a top-12 team in the tournament, their current form suggests that they are vulnerable.

However, the top-two seeds in the section of the bracket are Florida and Houston, which would be problematic for North Carolina. With this draw, the Tar Heels could reach the Sweet 16, but that is the ceiling for this team, especially with its best player out.