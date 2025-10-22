UNC DL Talks Improvement, Growth of Team, Bouncing Back
North Carolina defensive tackle Leroy Jackson met with the press at the Kenan Football Center on Tiesday ahead of the Tar Heels' matchup with Virginia this weekend.
Check out the video of the full presser below along with a partial transcript.
On Virginia’s offense…
Virginia got a great offense, supposed to have one of the best in the ACC but we, at the end of the day, I feel like we just got to focus on how we play, and that's just going to determine the outcome of the game.
On the adjustments made by UNC’s defense to stop Cal’s rushing attack…
I just see how we was playing up front defense and communication really stepped up as we started to know what they was doing, and just the length of the game, going throughout the game, and starting to determine how they was playing, how they was trying to play us, and just working and just getting our technique down, the communication between the backers and the D-Line.
On being a play away from beating Cal despite the outside noise around the program all week…
But we're not really worried about the outside noise. We're still focusing every day and just compete every day in practice, because it's going to start from Monday and it's going to finish on that Saturday when we do play. So just going throughout the day and just compete every day and working on that process to get better and better.
On his comfort being on the field now with more experience under his belt…
different teams. But you just gotta take every day like this. You playing a game day versus the people you go against it in practice. You got to make it seem like a game day for it won't be too fast or won't be too slow, where everything is like game simulated.
On gaining momentum from a tough loss to Cal…
I'll say yes, most definitely. I say yes, but we've got to continue to get better every day. Like I said, it's a process from week one, and it's going to be a process to the last game, and just continue to get better and just continue to believe everybody who he puts out there, we all got confidence in to do what they want to do and do what they need to do to get the job done.
On Tyler Thompson’s breakout performance…
Yeah, we already do what he can do. And we were just waiting for him to do it, and exactly what he did, he showed, he showed what he can do, and just, he's a great player, hard worker, so fun to put that on tape. That game was great to see for everybody.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!