UNC DL Talks Improvement, Growth of Team, Bouncing Back

North Carolina defensive tackle Leroy Jackson met with the press at the Kenan Football Center on Tuesday

Grant Chachere

North Carolina defensive lineman Leroy Jackson
North Carolina defensive lineman Leroy Jackson / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
North Carolina defensive tackle Leroy Jackson met with the press at the Kenan Football Center on Tiesday ahead of the Tar Heels' matchup with Virginia this weekend.

Check out the video of the full presser below along with a partial transcript.

On Virginia’s offense…

VIrginia
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia got a great offense, supposed to have one of the best in the ACC but we, at the end of the day, I feel like we just got to focus on how we play, and that's just going to determine the outcome of the game.

On the adjustments made by UNC’s defense to stop Cal’s rushing attack…

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) gets tripped up by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

I just see how we was playing up front defense and communication really stepped up as we started to know what they was doing, and just the length of the game, going throughout the game, and starting to determine how they was playing, how they was trying to play us, and just working and just getting our technique down, the communication between the backers and the D-Line.

On being a play away from beating Cal despite the outside noise around the program all week…

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) hugs North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) after the game at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

But we're not really worried about the outside noise. We're still focusing every day and just compete every day in practice, because it's going to start from Monday and it's going to finish on that Saturday when we do play. So just going throughout the day and just compete every day and working on that process to get better and better.

On his comfort being on the field now with more experience under his belt…

UNC
North Carolina defensive lineman Leroy Jackson / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

different teams. But you just gotta take every day like this. You playing a game day versus the people you go against it in practice. You got to make it seem like a game day for it won't be too fast or won't be too slow, where everything is like game simulated.

On gaining momentum from a tough loss to Cal…

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after the game at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

 I'll say yes, most definitely. I say yes, but we've got to continue to get better every day. Like I said, it's a process from week one, and it's going to be a process to the last game, and just continue to get better and just continue to believe everybody who he puts out there, we all got confidence in to do what they want to do and do what they need to do to get the job done.

On Tyler Thompson’s breakout performance…

UNC
Rameses / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Yeah, we already do what he can do. And we were just waiting for him to do it, and exactly what he did, he showed, he showed what he can do, and just, he's a great player, hard worker, so fun to put that on tape. That game was great to see for everybody.

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.