UNC Defensive Report Cards for the 2025 Season

We are a week removed from the conclusion of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season, and it was not the most inspiring campaign. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record, 14th in the ACC, and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility this season, which marks the first time since 2018 that the program will not feature in postseason play.

There were only a few bright spots in the team's performance this season, which included a couple of star defensive players.

With all that being said, here are a couple of players who deserve high grades for their contributions and production in 2025.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is a hit or miss proposition, but it is safe to say that North Carolina hit a home run last offseason by landing Abou-Jaoude in the process.

The former Delaware pass rusher proved to be one of the best transfer portal acquisitions, leading the Tar Heels with 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles. The sack total not only led the team, but it was good enough to rank in the Top 10 nationally.

Abou-Jaoude was a dominant force on the edge, and he is not a one-dimensional pass rusher, as he was also a major factor in stopping the run.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With one year left of eligibility , the junior pass rusher could look to take his talents elsewhere in hopes of competing for a national title. North Carolina has been torn to shreds in the transfer portal this offseason, losing 15 players with still over 25 days until the portal officially opens (Jan. 2).

Nevertheless, Abou-Jaoude was instrumental for the Tar Heels this season and was a major factor in the defense's improvement as the season progressed.

Grade: A

Khmori House

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Speaking of those transfer portal departures, House was one of the most impactful losses for the Tar Heels this season. The star linebacker announced his decision on Thursday.

"This year has been a rollercoaster, and the sport of football has always kept me afloat and level-headed," House wrote on Instagram. "Even though it might not be what seems to be the correct or normal decision, what some people might look at as a loss, I take as a lesson. I learned so much this year, not only about football but also how to carry myself through life. This was another chapter in my life, which I'm super grateful for, but I'm ready to open up my next one and thrive in it."

House led the defense with 81.5 tackles - 45 were solo tackles - 2.5 tackles for loss, and added a forced fumble, an interception, and a sack.

His impact was multi-faceted, and the Tar Heels will have a difficult time replacing that production.

Grade: A

