UNC Football’s Top Standouts vs. Duke
Saturday's matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils was unorthodox, as both teams demonstrated strengths that had not been present all season.
Duke proved that when it establishes the run and sticks with that plan of attack, it can produce elite numbers in that category. Meanwhile, North Carolina 25 points, which it has only eclipsed two other times this season.
Those two things indicate which side of the ball found more success for the Tar Heels. Who performed the best for North Carolina in Week 13 against the Blue Devils?
Gio Lopez
Stat line: 21-of-27 for 204 yards and one touchdown; 9 rushes for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown
Lopez has not been known for consistently delivering high-level throws in pressure situations, but that narrative was flipped on its head on Saturday against Duke.
The junior quarterback connected with receivers over and over again, specifically in the second half when the team needed him the most.
Sophomore receiver Jordan Shipp talked about Lopez's growth this season during his postgame press conference.
- "I feel like Gio has been turning up since the beginning of the season. So, I mean, it's no surprise he makes these throws in practice and stuff," Shipp said. "I'm just happy to be able to see him go out there and do it in the game. So when you say it's his best game...I feel like that's another step for Gio to be able to build off of and I know Gio is a really good player, and I know that he has a lot more in the tank. I feel like next week is the last week to show that, and he's going to go out there and do it."
Jordan Shipp
Stat line: 8 receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown
As it has been throughout the course of the season, Shipp firmly established himself as the go-to option in critical situations. That was apparent in the second half of this game, specifically in the third quarter when he jumped to life with multiple 15+ yard receptions. That included an impressive leaping touchdown over a defender and a toe-dragging two-point reception on the ensuing play.
Even when Lopez has struggled this season - which has been more often than not - Shipp has been capable of producing modest numbers in multiple games. Saturday was another example of Ship demonstrating his elite potential.
