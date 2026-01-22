Belichick Reflects on First Season at UNC

This past season was disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who underachieved in Bill Belichick's first season as the head coach. With the 73-year-old coach at the helm, the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record and finished near the bottom of the ACC. In addition, North Carolina failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Hiring Belichick was a splash move, but it has quickly been proven to be the wrong choice.

Next season is arguably Belichick's last chance to instill confidence in the program and fan base. Another underwhelming season in 2026, and the former NFL head coach could lose all credibility moving forward, which could officially end his future in coaching.

While appearing on ESPN during the National Championship pregame coverage, Belichick sat down and spoke about his experiences in Chapel Hill this past season and what the future holds for North Carolina.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"You know, it was great working with a lot of young players," Belichick said. "I saw a lot of improvement both off the field in their training, conditioning, strength, explosion, all that, and then also in terms of technique, communication, and so forth."

Belichick arrived in the middle of last year's offseason, and the foundational pieces of the roster were already set. The former NFL head coach spoke on that process, and how this offseason the team is in a better spot compared to 12 months ago.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"So, you know, we didn't really have a recruiting class last year," Belichick said. "A lot of new players, 70 new players, start the season this year. We're in much better shape in terms of having some continuity and building forward through spring ball. I'm excited about that."

Obviously, it was Belichick's inaugural season in college football, as he had spent his entire coaching career in the NFL, specifically with the New England Patriots in which he led to six Super Bowl victories. The veteran coach was asked about his preferences between the NFL and college. He highlighted both avenues, stating that there are several parallels between the two levels.

"You know, I like all of them. It's great," Belichick said. "You know, it's great to see young guys improve like rookies in the NFL, but it's great to work with the great players. You know, like the Tom Bradys and the Rodney Harrisons, the guys like that, too. So, it's all good."

