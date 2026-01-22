UNC Extends Offer to 5-Star 2028 Cornerback

While the vast majority of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff’s recruiting focus is currently on the 2027 cycle, the Tar Heels have also begun targeting several of the nation’s top prospects in the 2028 cycle.

One of those 2028 prospects is a five-star cornerback and a top-five overall player in the country, who recently received an offer from Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Tar Heels Offer Top 2028 Prospect

On Jan. 16, UNC extended an offer to A’Mir Sears, a five-star cornerback from Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. Sears shared that the Tar Heels had offered him on Instagram, writing, “Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of North Carolina.”

Although Sears is only a sophomore at Columbus, he has already established himself as one of the top high school prospects in the entire country. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 3 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 1 cornerback, and the No. 2 prospect from Florida.

While Sears is widely projected to play college cornerback, he’s also a talented wide receiver and recently showcased his skills at the Battle Mimai 7-on-7 tournament. Following a strong performance, he drew significant attention, including from 247Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, who, after the event, called the young cornerback the closest thing he’s seen to Travis Hunter.

West Broward wide receiver Amir Sears (1) runs a route against West Boca cornerback Jaydin Broadnax (5) in the second quarter of the 6A State Final at Pitbull Stadium on Dec. 12, 2025, in Miami, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina is the 34th program to offer to Sears, who’s already being pursued by some of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, LSU, Indiana, and Georgia.

While it’s still early in his process, a few schools are already making significant progress in his recruitment. Sears has taken four unofficial visits to Miami since August and traveled to Columbus for an unofficial visit with Ohio State in November.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

UNC will need to make up a lot of ground in Sears’ recruitment in the coming months if it wants any chance of landing the five-star cornerback.

Belichick and his staff should get Sears on campus in Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit at some point this offseason to begin building a relationship with him and boost the Tar Heels’ standing in his recruitment.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While it remains a long shot for North Carolina to win the battle for Sears, extending him an offer, at the very least, puts the Tar Heels in a position to potentially compete for one of the top high school prospects in the entire country.

