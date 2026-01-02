Grading North Carolina’s Defense Against FSU’s Best

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Florida State Seminoles 79-66 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

It capped off an unbeaten December, as the Tar Heels won all seven games during the month, which occurred after a worrisome loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the win improved North Carolina's record to 13-1 heading into Saturday's contest against the SMU Mustangs.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks the shot of Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) helps defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Prior to Tuesday's matchup against Florida State, we identified two players the Tar Heels had to prioritize slowing down. Those two players were Chauncey Wiggins and Robert McCray V.

Here is an assessment how North Carolina's defense handled Wiggins and McCray V in the double-digit win over the Seminoles on Tuesday night.

How Well did Chauncey Wiggins Perform?

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) scores as Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Heading into this contest, Wiggins was averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from three-point range.

Against the Tar Heels, the Clemson transfer recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 5-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. So yes, Wiggins surpassed his season averages by a considerable margin, but the efficiency was poor, and in general, North Carolina's length and athleticism on defense caused the Seminoles forward issues all night.

Wiggins' zero assists should come to no surprise, as he has recorded one assist over the last five games. Overall, the Tar Heels orchestrated a solid defensive gameplan against a forward with immense offensive skills.

How Well did North Carolina Defend Robert McCray V?

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V (6) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Heading into the conference opener against North Carolina, McCray was averaging averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound guard totaled 11 points, eight assists, and six rebounds while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-5 from three-point range. Again, on the surface, it appears North Carolina's defense came up short in this assignment, but what was not mentioned was McCray's seven turnovers. That was the senior guard's most committed turnovers in a game since Nov. 25.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While speaking to the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis shared how his defense took Florida State out of its comfort zone.

"Yeah, I mean, we knew they were going to shoot a lot of threes," Davis said. "A couple things we talked about were not over-helping, because I think sometimes, they would get into the lane to generate a three as opposed to trying to score around the rim, which would be difficult against our length."

The Tar Heels' ability to play man-to-man defense without sending additional help contributed to the majority of McCray's turnovers.

