Florida State Players North Carolina Must Keep Tabs On

The start of the 2025 college basketball season has been incredibly impressive for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are 12-1 entering conference play. It is even more admirable when considering the circumstances Hubert Davis and this roster found themselves in, with Seth Trimble out for nine consecutive games with a fractured forearm.

Despite that, the Tar Heels enter conference play with an impressive record and are on the cusp of being ranked as a top 10 team in the country. Currently, North Carolina is ranked No. 12 in the final week of December.

With the non-conference portion of the season in the rear-view mirror, the Tar Heels now turn their attention to ACC play, with the Florida State Seminoles as the opening opponent in conference play. North Carolina hosts Florida State at the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday night.

It has been well-documented that the Tar Heels' defense is one of the best units in the nation, and that further proven in the 71-70 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend. North Carolina held Ohio State and Bruce Thornton to sub-season averages in points.

Once again, the Tar Heels' defense will be challenged against a skilled Florida State offense, with several game changers on the offensive side of the court. Let's take a look at a couple of players North Carolina must keep into account on Tuesday night.

Robert McCray V

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound guard is averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Because McCray V is not a prolific shooter from the perimeter, the Tar Heels could be a nightmare matchup for the veteran guard. McCray V excels in the mid-range game and driving to the basket. Unfortunately for him, North Carolina's ability to switch at all five positions makes that virtually impossible to accomplish.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels have to make sure the junior guard does not gain his footing in this contest.

Chauncey Wiggins

Wiggins is averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from three-point range. The Clemson transfer is coming off two straight games with 16 points, shooting 12-of-22 during that stretch.

The senior forward is another player who primarily operates within the perimeter, which does not bode well against North Carolina's length and defensive pedigree.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels must limit Wiggins' production and impact on Tuesday night.

