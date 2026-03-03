Hubert Davis Previews North Carolina-Clemson Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center in Seth Trimble's final career game at home.

While speaking with the media on Monday, head coach Hubert Davis previewed the contest against Clemson, praising the defensive fortitude of the Tar Heels' opponent.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Yeah, they’re always really good defensively, very physical," Davis said of Clemson on Monday. "From an offensive standpoint, huge emphasis in scoring points in the paint through post and penetration."

“They do a great job of utilizing their bigs, surround the basket … to be able to score, get fouled, get to the free-throw line," Davis continued. "But their guards are real, too. I mean, just athletic quick and get hot from three. They got good positional size and athleticism. And so, it'll be a challenge for us, but we're excited about it.”

The Tar Heels have excelled when they get stops on defense and quickly get out on the break after coralling the defensive rebound. The 55-year-old head coach believes that will have to be the case against the Tigers' strong defense.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think one of the things is staying away from their set defense," Davis explained. "I think we're really good offensively when we're in transition. And so, in order to do that, we've got to get stops. We've got to rebound the ball, and we've got to get out and transition."

“When Clemson's defense is set, it's real," Davis continued. "But also in the half court, good spacing, ball and player movement, and when you do that, it'll give us an opportunity to generate good shots and we're hopeful that we can do that against a very good defensive team in Clemson.”

Sophomore forward Zayden High has taken advantage of his expanded role, as Caleb Wilson has missed the last five games with a fractured left hand. Davis spoke on High's impact during that span.

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) drives the ball to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“He’s gotten extended minutes over the last two to three weeks, and he's taken advantage of it," Davis said. "And it's not just been scoring. It's been defense, it's been rebounding. The two biggest plays that just, I remember immediately about, Zayden is him diving on the floor in the first half against Syracuse and diving on the floor in the first half against Louisville."

"And just his energy, he brings an edge out there on the floor that I think was needed for us," Davis continued. "I'm just really happy for him. He's gotten his opportunity, and he's played really well, and I couldn't be happier for somebody more than I'm happy for Zayden.”

This has turned into a tight-knit group as the season has progressed, and it has benefited North Carolina. Davis explained how the chemistry has vastly improved.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think this team is very close," Davis said. "And that's exactly what you want. And I think it's really remarkable of how close this team is with 11 new guys. The relationships that are built here, it's just a really tight group."

“And one of the things that we always talked about is, this is our circle, and we're bound by our circle," Davis continued. "The way that we prepare, the way that we play, the way that we practice, everything on and off the court, in the classroom, this is our circle. Our strength comes with all of us being connected, and I just feel like our guys have really bought into that. And the chemistry and the relationship with this team is really good.”

