4 Things Bill Belichick Said Ahead of UNC-Stanford Matchup
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick met with the media at the Kenan Football Center on Tuesday
After securing its first Power 4 and ACC win of the Bill Belichick era by defeating Syracuse 27-10 on the road Friday night, Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC) returns home this weekend to host Stanford (3-6, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Stanford is led by interim coach Frank Reich, who previously coached the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. This is the first season with former All-Pro quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Andrew Luck as general manager.
Opening Statement
It’s some familiar faces this week, with Frank (Reich) and Andrew Luck. Those guys were hard to compete against at a different point in time. Have some memories, some real battles with that, with the Colts and when Frank was in Philly and so many other places.
But anyway it’s been interesting watching Stanford this year. Big win against Florida State. Good come-from-behind win against San Jose State...
An interesting team, looks like they’ve made a change at quarterback with Elijah Brown. He played the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh and did some good things in that game. I guess enough for them to make the change. Got a couple good running backs, a couple good receivers and a young offensive line.
That defensive staff, they play very fundamentally sound up front. They’re pretty good defensive lineman, and all are aggressive. They play hard and have a couple of good specialists again, which we’ve seen in the last few weeks, punter and kicker.
So a good field position team that can change field position with the kicking game, which we’ve seen from Cal and Virginia the last couple weeks as well. So a new challenge for us here, we’ll get to work. Obviously, we don’t have a lot of film on Brown to watch, but we have some.
When Austin Blaske came here, he said he wanted to play center and go to the NFL. Early this season things changed and he played tackle. How do you view him as a center moving forward?
“He’s shown position versatility all the way through. Which going to the next level, that’s a huge advantage. NFL teams can only take eight players to the game, so you don’t have a backup at every position. Somebody has to play more than one spot, whether that’s a starter who moves or a backup who moves, however you do it."
“The versatility of an offensive lineman is a huge advantage in the National Football League. So I think that’s really something that Austin has benefited from. He’s had an opportunity to play all three spots along the line. I think center is a good position for him, but he’s been able to play all three so we’re fortunate to have him. "
And not only has he played well, but he’s given us a lot of leadership. Unfortunately, he missed the majority of training camp in the first three weeks of the season, came back in a Clemson game with really not too much practice. He’s just gotten better and better each week. So I think his best football this year is still ahead of him, and excited to see that."
Could Thaddeus Dixon be getting closer to getting back on the field?
He’s definitely getting closer. He’s more active than he’s been. Again, that’ll come from clearance with the doctor. It’s an internal thing that needs to be inside the body, meaning it needs to be cleared by the doctor. So when that happens, we’ll go from there. But until that happens then he wouldn’t be able to play.
On how Kobe Paysour’s emergence has helped open up the offense.
Kobe's done a good job for us all the way around, catching the ball, but also blocking plays in the kickoff return team. He shows a lot of toughness and competitiveness whenever he's out there after the catch, making tough catches, walking and so forth.
So glad we have him, and he's really helped given us some good solidification that we see before, which, of course, every quarterback loves that, and some versatility, where he and Jordan (Shipp) can move around when we've had some of our the younger players in there.
Like, you know, Madrid (Tucker), and Shanard (Crowder), Nate Leacock, guys like that, who are less experienced, but those two guys, you know, provide a lot of a lot of experience and stability for the passing game in the receiver position
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!