Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Targets For UNC

It's safe to say the 2025 season didn't go as planned for North Carolina and first-year head coach Bill Belichick. However, the Tar Heels have a chance to significantly improve their roster during the upcoming January transfer portal window.

UNC has plenty of needs to address, but with the severe lack of production in the passing game in 2025, adding a talented wide receiver via the portal should be a priority for Beleichick and his staff. Here's a look at a couple of wideouts the Tar Heels should target.

Two Transfer Portal Wide Receivers UNC Could Target

Before getting into the portal options, it should be noted that while some Tar Heels’ wide receivers, like Jordan Shipp, performed at a high level this season, North Carolina will still likely target an additional pass catcher in the portal.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1) Joshua Manning, Missouri

Joshua Manning just finished his junior season at Missouri and was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class from Lee's Summit, Missouri. He's a talented wideout, but he hasn't been able to produce at a high level with the Tigers.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Joshua Manning (0) celebrates after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He started all 12 games for Missouri in 2025 , recording 29 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers aren't impressive, he'd likely have much better production in a better system, and the idea of playing under Belichick could make him interested in the Tar Heels.

Manning has only one year of eligibility remaining, but would be a great veteran addition to North Carolina's offense. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 76 overall player in the portal and the No. 20 portal wide receiver.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2) Horatio Fields

Horatio Fields is also a veteran wide receiver who began his career in 2021, committing to Wake Forest out of New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Georgia. After three seasons with the Demon Deacons, Fields entered the portal, transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2025 season.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) catches a pass during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fields broke his foot four games into his Auburn career and missed most of the 2025 season. Bringing him in would carry some risk for the Tar Heels, but if he's fully healthy, he'd be a worthy portal target for UNC and Belichick.

He has never been a top option, but Fields has found success throughout his college career, catching 56 passes for 623 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 33 overall player in the portal and No. 7 portal wideout.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !