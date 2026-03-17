UNC Players and Coaches Facing Most Pressure in NCAA Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels' path in the 2026 NCAA Tournament has officially been revealed, as they open their March Madness experience this season with a first-round matchup against the VCU Rams on Thursday at 6:50 P.M. ET.

It has been an erratic season for the Tar Heels, who at various points have been without their top three players: Caleb Wilson , Henri Veesaar, and Seth Trimble . The senior guard missed a little over a month with a fractured forearm, Veesaar missed two games late in the season with an undisclosed lower extremity injury, and Wilson suffered a fractured left wrist, which caused him to miss multiple games.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The freshman was on track to return to the lineup against Duke, but suffered a broken thumb that required season-ending surgery. Considering the circumstances, which members of North Carolina are facing the most pressure heading into the NCAA Tournament?

Hubert Davis

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points to his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We would be having a completely different conversation about the Tar Heels in this tournament if Wilson were fully healthy and available. The 55-year-old head coach may get a pass on an early exit due to these circumstances, but Davis has been scrutinized throughout the season for the teams' fluncutating performances.

Fair or not, Davis will face a multitude of questions if North Carolina loses to VCU and is eliminated in the first round. Wilson is the most impactful loss to injury in this year's tournament, but the Tar Heels' roster is littered with high-investment acquisitions, including center Henri Veesaar.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

VCU does not possess the same amount of financial prowess as North Carolina, so no one is going to defend the Tar Heels if they lose on Thursday.

Seth Trimble

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Trimble could be playing his final career game as a Tar Heel on Thursday, which raises the stakes for the senior guard. Additionally, Trimble has been alternating between good and bad performances for the majority of the season, and his lackluster games are products of not being aggressive enough early in games.

With everything on the line, we may see Trimble impose his athletic ability and tenacity as early as possible to give North Carolina an extra lift.

Henri Veesaar

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar is not facing pressure because he has struggled or anything of that nature. This is more about the fact that the Tar Heels are so dependent on the junior center to be the driving force on both ends of the floor.

The Arizona transfer cannot afford to skip a beat if North Carolina wants to stay alive in this year's tournament.