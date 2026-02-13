UNC to Host Elite 2027 Running Back on Official Visit

Under head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, UNC has been making a lot of noise in the 2027 recruiting cycle as the Tar Heels continue to emerge as a contender for some of the top prospects in the class.

One of those prospects is a four-star running back and a top 250 overall player in the country, who is scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill for an official visit (OV) with the Tar Heels in June.

4-Star 2027 Running Back Schedules UNC Official Visit

According to Inside Carolina’s Don Callahan, UNC is scheduled to host Elijah Kimble, a four-star running back from Canisius High School in Buffalo, New York, on campus in Chapel Hill for an OV on June 12.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His OV with the Tar Heels is one of four he has scheduled for the fall. According to Callahan, he will also travel to Indiana on May 15, Washington on May 29, and Miami on June 5.

Kimble has been one of UNC’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle. The Tar Heels first offered him in June 2025 and have pursued him actively since. He’s coming off an impressive junior season at Canisius, where, according to MaxPreps, he rushed for 1,726 yards and 23 touchdowns on 192 carries, while adding another 172 yards and a score as a receiver.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Landing a talented running back this cycle is a priority for the Tar Heels, and Kimble would be a welcome addition to UNC’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 216 overall player nationally, the No. 14 running back, and the No. 1 prospect in New York.

With several programs in the mix for the four-star running back, his OV with the Tar Heels in June will be a key step in UNC’s pursuit of him. Not only will it be Kimble’s first time in Chapel Hill, but it will also allow Belichick and his staff to strengthen their relationship with him and significantly boost their standing in his recruitment.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As of now, Kimble hasn’t set a commitment date, but he is entering a crucial phase of his recruitment and will likely make his decision after his stretch of OVs this spring and summer.

If the Tar Heels can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and impress him with a strong OV in June, UNC should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

