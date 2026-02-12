Elite 2027 EDGE Schedules Visit with UNC

UNC has been among the most active college football programs throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Tar Heels have already secured commitments from three prospects and are looking to add several more talented recruits to their class.

One of the prospects UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been actively targeting is a four-star EDGE and a top 70 overall player in the country, who is reportedly set to travel to Chapel Hill for a spring visit with the Tar Heels in March.

Tar Heels to Host Four-Star 2027 EDGE on Visit

Last month, UNC on SI reported that the Tar Heels had offered Mekai Brown, a four-star EDGE in the 2027 class from Greenwich Country Day High School in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following their offer to Brown, the Tar Heels have continued to make progress with him over the past few weeks. At the end of January, Belichick traveled to Connecticut for a home visit with the talented EDGE.

While several schools are targeting Brown, a few programs have started to stand out in his recruitment. As first reported by Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the four-star EDGE recently scheduled 10 visits this spring, including a trip to Chapel Hill on March 9.

Elite EDGE Mekai Brown has a national offer list, and the 4-star will have a busy spring as he works to make his decision.



The latest: https://t.co/6dpWjgYWqT pic.twitter.com/i7DasqWi8V — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 10, 2026

From the start of March through the end of April, Brown will visit one school every weekend. In addition to his trip with the Tar Heels, he’ll visit Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Notre Dame, and UCLA.

It’s important to note that Brown’s visits this spring will be unofficial. However, he told Simmons that after completing his first set of trips, he will begin scheduling official visits in the summer.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If Belichick and his staff can impress Brown during his March trip to Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels should position themselves as a candidate for an official visit with the young pass rusher.

Brown is coming off a strong junior season at Greenwich Country Day, where, according to his X, he recorded 68 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He would be a fantastic addition to UNC’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 68 overall player in the country, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect in Connecticut.

As of now, there’s no timeline for Brown’s decision, but if the Tar Heels can continue making progress with him over the coming month and improve their standing during his March visit to Chapel Hill, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 class.

