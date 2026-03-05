North Carolina defeated Clemson on Tuesday in a defensive affair. Neither team could get into much of an offensive flow, but the Tar Heels willed their way to a win. UNC clinches an undefeated record at home with the victory over the Tigers.

There is only one game left in the regular season for the Tar Heels, and that is this Saturday against Duke. One of the biggest rivalries in sports is up for a rematch, and the first contest between the two this season was nothing short of special.

Here are three takeaways from UNC’s win over Clemson.

UNC Clinches Double Bye

The Tar Heels are currently the fourth seed in the ACC, which means they would receive a double bye in the ACC Tournament. UNC officially clinched it with Miami defeating SMU.

The Tar Heels beating the Tigers was massive because they were tied for the fourth seed going into the game on Tuesday. Getting a double bye is huge for Caleb Wilson’s recovery. UNC does not have to feel pressured to clear Wilson against the Blue Devils this weekend now that they locked up the double bye.

High and Stevenson Can Relieve Wilson and Veesaar

Zayden High has been exceptional in the absence of Wilson. The Tar Heels have missed that big man who can relieve Wilson and Henri Veesaar. This put a lot of pressure on the star frontcourt duo to stay out of foul trouble and carry the scoring load.

Of course, Wilson getting injured was extremely unfortunate, but the one good thing was High getting playing time to show what he can do. High has either posted double-digit points or rebounds in four of the last six games.

Jarin Stevenson has been here all season, but he has improved as the season has gone on. He averages eight points and four rebounds this season, but his impact is more than that. His ability to stretch the floor and grab contested rebounds helps UNC immensely.

Luka Bogovac Can Become Next UNC Sharpshooter

Luka Bogavac has had a rough freshman season, but he exploded onto the scene against the Tigers. He had three points going into halftime, and he finished the game with a career-high 20 points.

He went 6-of-10 from downtown and is the only UNC player to hit six or more 3-pointers in a game this season. The Tar Heels have struggled all season from beyond the arc, but Bogavac may have just changed that.

When Bogavac was on, the Tar Heels looked like a completely different team. He carried them through a stretch where they were struggling to score the ball.

