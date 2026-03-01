Inside Dylan Mingo’s Decision to Commit to UNC

Earlier this month, the North Carolina Tar Heels landed the No. 2 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, Dylan Mingo.

The five-star recruit's commitment to North Carolina was a monumental moment for the program, which is building a potential contender next season, and is currently viewed as a dark-horse team in this year's NCAA tournament .

Mingo's decision was a process, but executive director of the star guard's travel program Terrence Williams revealed what went into picking North Carolina .

Williams on Mingo's Commitment to North Carolina

“What I will say about Dylan that I thought was special, is that his family never wavered from the decision being about Dylan, led by Dylan, for Dylan," Williams said. "And at the end, Dylan made the decision. Now you’re going to do pros and cons to every stop. Dylan’s family was special in making sure that he understands how to be a man of his word. So, as the process might have taken a little bit longer than people on the outside believe it should be, he ran his race in a way that’s been the same for both brothers. If you tell someone you’re going to visit, you’re going to visit, and you’re going to get the information before you make this decision."

Mingo's family was involved in the process, but they allowed Mingo to make the decision on his own. They valued respect from the programs, which was a major reason the 6-foot-5 guard ultimately chose the Tar Heels.

“They were unique in making sure that every university that recruited them when they cut the list down…they consistently updated those schools," Williams said. "They did the Zooms, they did the phone calls, they welcomed them into the house. Everything you can do to get to an answer for Dylan. They didn’t allow someone’s opinion to sink in, whether it was a grassroots coach, a high school coach, a trainer, whoever … let’s make sure that Dylan is safe to make this decision, and we’re going to ride out and do this right?"

"And Dylan did a great job of going through the highs and lows of the emotions and at 17 years old, with Hall of Fame-type coaches calling your phone, telling [you things] and everyone says the same, similar things of how they can make your life better," Williams continued.

“And for Dylan, he made a decision that Dylan believed in, and everyone else supports that decision, and it’s consistent with making the best of the situation with Dylan, right? And I think that’s important," Williams said.

