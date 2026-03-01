What Dylan Mingo Can Bring to UNC Next Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels received the news they have been wanting to hear for the entire season when five-star recruit Dylan Mingo announced his commitment to the program.

Earlier this week, Terrence Williams, who is the executive director of Mingo's travel program, discussed what type of player North Carolina is getting next season.

Williams on Mingo's Talent and Work Ethic

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think he’s everything you think of when [you say you] want a point guard," Williams said. "The shot is going to continue to get better because he works and it’s gotten better from his freshman year to his senior year. So, his work ethic is going to get him everything he deserves, and he’s going to earn it, and he’s not going to stop if he has a bad game. So, I have zero worries about Dylan Mingo . Barring injury, knock on wood, the dude will be in the NBA soon and playing a ton of basketball and winning. And his freshman year at North Carolina is going to be filled by winning and making people proud.”

Mingo Embodies Guards from New York

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“[I’ve had guys that played for me] so understanding who those guys are, and I think it starts and ends with mentality of you just do not believe that anyone else is better than you," Williams said. "You can go wherever you want on the court. With your ball handling skills, you can make everyone around you better. Your confidence doesn’t waver. You’re built for big stages. The New York City limelight, and in a sense, the street ball, the school ball, it gives you so many different classrooms to dance and to learn from at a young age."

“They’re not afraid from day one," Williams continued. "They’re coming in and expecting to play, expecting to win, and expecting to be a viable piece to the championship, and in their minds, they are already primed for what big time looks like. These guys are playing in front of super-duper big crowds in high school; they’ve been to all the top camps. They’ve been to championships in high school. They’ve been to Big Time runs in grassroots. So, you’re getting a kid that’s not afraid."

“Now, you have got to make sure that the discipline off the court matches that on the court," Williams concluded. "You have got to figure out how to make sure that happens. But they are battle tested. These kids are playing a lot of basketball, and it’s not [an age thing]. They do not care. Put me on the court. Let’s play.”

