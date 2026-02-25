Heels Have Enticing List of 2027 Hoops Prospects

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have done a great job on the 2026 college basketball recruiting trail. So far, the Tar Heels have landed two top-25 prospects and currently have one of the best classes in the country.

As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, Davis and company have started shifting their focus to the 2027 cycle. Although the Tar Heels haven’t made significant progress with any prospect yet, they’re actively pursuing several of the nation’s top recruits. Here’s a look at two of UNC’s top 2027 targets.

Taking a Look at UNC’s Top Two 2027 Targets

Before getting into the Tar Heels’ 2027 targets, it's worth noting that it’s very early in the cycle, and a lot can change in the coming months. Still, UNC has already started targeting several prospects and has emerged as an early contender for the two players below.

1) C.J. Rosser, Power Forward

C.J. Rosser is a five-star power forward from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and plays for Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida. He’s the top prospect in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 1 overall player nationally, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 recruit in Florida.

The Tar Heels first offered Rosser in March 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since, hosting him on campus in Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit in December. In addition to his visit, the five-star forward told Rivals' Joe Tipton last month that UNC is among the schools standing out in his recruitment.

While Davis and his staff will face heavy competition for Rosser’s commitment, it appears the Tar Heels have established themselves as serious contenders for the nation’s top prospect.

2) Obinna Ekezie Jr., Center

Obinna Ekezie Jr. is a five-star center at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida. He’s one of the top prospects in the country with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 1 center, and the No. 2 prospect in Florida.

UNC first offered Ekezie in October, and he has quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, the five-star center explained that he’s interested in the Tar Heels and has a strong relationship with Davis.

Ekezie already holds offers from more than 30 Division I programs, and several schools are expected to be in the running for him. Still, if Davis and his staff can continue to make progress with the young center, the Tar Heels should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

