UNC Lands Transfer Portal Tight End

North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been among the most active teams during the first few days of the 2026 college football transfer portal window, making significant progress with several of their top portal targets.

One of those targets is a former Colorado State tight end who recently announced his commitment to UNC, giving the Tar Heels their fourth portal signing so far.

Tar Heels Add Colorado State Transfer Portal Tight End

On Sunday evening, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X that Jaxxon Warren, a transfer tight end from Colorado State, had committed to North Carolina and would join the Tar Heels’ offense in 2026.

Per an ESPN source, Jaxxon Warren has committed to North Carolina. He visited there this weekend. https://t.co/QXfC7vg0Zu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Warren had been a target for UNC and Belichick since the portal opened, and the Tar Heels hosted him on campus for an official visit over the weekend before he ultimately committed to the program.

Although the Colorado State transfer doesn’t have a transfer rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a significant addition for the Tar Heels, who desperately needed to bring in a tight end via the portal this offseason after four of them transferred away from the program at the end of the 2025 season.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Warren began his career as a quarterback, but transitioned to tight end over time. He was a JUCO star for Navarro College in 2023, recording 17 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns, before signing with Colorado State as a member of the Rams' 2024 class.

He’s spent the last two seasons with the program and was off to a strong start in 2025, recording seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in his first two games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. If he can return to full health in 2026 with UNC, he should be able to be an impact player for new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Warren becomes UNC’s fourth portal commit, joining ULM wide receiver transfer Jonathan Bibbs, Charleston Southern offensive lineman transfer Andrew Threatt, and Wisconsin quarterback transfer Billy Edwards.

As of right now, Belichick and his staff haven’t been targeting the top players in the portal. Instead, the Tar Heels have been focused on bringing in players who fit the program’s culture and fill a need.

While Warren may not be the most exciting prospect in the portal, he’s someone who will come in and help the Tar Heels win in 2026, which is the kind of player UNC appears to be targeting so far.

