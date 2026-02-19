Elite 2027 Tight End Names UNC in Top 6

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have been on a hot streak in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Tar Heels continue to emerge as serious contenders for some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past few weeks, UNC has been named a finalist for several prospects, including a four-star tight end and top-350 overall player in the 2027 class, who recently named the Tar Heels one of his top six schools.

Tar Heels Make Top 6 for 4-Star 2027 Tight End

On Feb. 18, Mason Oglesby, a four-star tight end from New Palestine High School in New Palestine, Indiana, announced his top six schools on X, naming UNC alongside Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Purdue, and USC.

Oglesby has been one of UNC’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle and is coming off a strong season at New Palestine, where, according to his X, he recorded 34 catches for 6298 yards. He’d be a welcome addition to the Tar Heels’ class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 334 overall player nationally, the No. 21 tight end, and the No. 5 prospect from Indiana.

Shortly after naming his top six, Oglesby spoke with Rivals’ Steve Wilftong about each of his finalists. When talking about UNC, he highlighted the program’s history of productive tight ends and noted that it would be a great opportunity to play for Belichick.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“UNC is a great opportunity for me because they have a long history of having a good tight end room and getting the ball to the tight ends,” Oglesby told Wiltfong. “It would be great to play for one of the best head coaches of all time, Coach Belichick.”

While Oglesby hasn’t set a commitment date, he has started scheduling spring visits. Wilftong reported that the four-star tight end will travel to Chapel Hill for a visit with the Tar Heels from April 17 to 19.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As of now, Indiana appears to be the frontrunner in Oglesby’s recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) giving the Hoosiers a 96.1% chance of landing him.

Although UNC currently faces an uphill battle for Oglesby, making his top six keeps the Tar Heels in the mix for the New Palestine star. If Belichick and his staff can continue making progress with him in the coming months and impress him during his spring visit, they should have a fighting chance to land one of the nation’s top tight end prospects.

