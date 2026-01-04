UNC Lands Wisconsin Quarterback Transfer

The 2026 transfer portal window has been open for only 48 hours, but there has already been plenty of activity, with things moving very quickly.

Players across the country have already started taking official visits with programs, and a few portal prospects have already committed to schools, including a former Wisconsin quarterback who announced that he is transferring to North Carolina to join head coach Bill Belichick for the 2026 season.

UNC Secures Commitment From Wisconsin QB Transfer

On Sunday morning, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Billy Edwards Jr., a Wisconsin transfer quarterback, has committed to North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels their first commitment of the 2026 portal.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer QB Billy Edwards has committed to North Carolina, @PeteNakos reports🐏https://t.co/l4clAPKHUA pic.twitter.com/8KgT1EvGjR — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

As soon as the portal opened on Jan. 1, Edwards immediately became a target for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels hosted him on an official visit in Chapel Hill starting on Jan. 3.

He's a solid addition to the Tar Heels' roster with Rivals' transfer portal rankings listing him as a three-star prospect, the No. 152 overall player in the portal, and the No. 20 quarterback.

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Edwards began his career at Wake Forest, committing to and signing with the Demon Deacons out of Burke, Virginia, in the 2022 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year and entered the portal at the end of it, ultimately landing at Maryland in 2023.

He spent three seasons with the Terps and was the team’s starter in 2024, throwing for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Edwards entered the transfer portal again ahead of the 2025 season and landed at Wisconsin. He only appeared in two games for the Badgers this year due to injuries and will now join the Tar Heels for the 2026 season.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Edwards has had a long college football career and only has one year of eligibility remaining. Still, he’s a veteran quarterback who has seen a lot of football and likely will compete for the Tar Heels’ starting job in 2026 with Gio Lopez, who was UNC’s starter in 2025.

North Carolina and Belichick struggled to find consistent quarterback play last season. While Edwards isn’t the most talented signal-caller in the country, he has a high floor and will be able to run the Tar Heels' offense well.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With the departures of Bryce Baker and Max Johnson, the Tar Heels needed to address quarterback in the portal, and bringing in Edwards at least gives Belichick options at the position heading into next season.

