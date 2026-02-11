Tar Heels Making Progress With Elite 2027 Defensive Back

The 2027 recruiting cycle has been the primary focus for UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff this offseason, as the Tar Heels continue to compete for several of the nation's top prospects.

Over the past month, Belichick and company have made significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 cycle, including a four-star defensive back and a top 300 overall player in the class, who recently highlighted the Tar Heels as one of the schools standing out in his recruitment.

UNC Standing Out to 4-Star 2027 Defensive Back

Throughout his recruitment, UNC has been targeting Adryan Cole, a four-star safety from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia. The Tar Heels first offered him in May 2025, and in October, the young defensive back named UNC among his top 12 schools.

Since then, the Tar Heels have continued to make progress in his recruitment, with Belichick traveling to Georgia to visit Cole last month. While several programs are actively pursuing the four-star safety, he recently told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he’s very interested in UNC.

Cole explained that the opportunity to play under a coach of Belichick’s caliber, the culture in Chapel Hill, and the program’s ability to prepare players for the NFL are key reasons for his interest in UNC, adding that the Tar Heels are high on his list.

“The opportunity to play for a coach like Bill Belichick, learn from his defensive background, and be developed at a high-level really stands out to me,” Cole told Wilftong. “I also like the culture UNC is building and how they prepare players for the next level.” He later added, “They’re definitely high on my list right now.”

Cole is one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 cycle and would be an excellent addition to the Tar Heels’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 252 overall player in the country, the No. 26 safety, and the No. 31 prospect from Georgia.

While UNC is firmly in the mix to land Cole, it will be hard to pull him out of his home state with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs actively pursuing him. Still, based on his recent comments about the program, the Tar Heels appear to have a good chance of winning his recruitment.

If Belichick and his staff can continue to strengthen their relationship with Cole over the coming months and bring him to Chapel Hill for an official visit this spring, the Tar Heels should be well-positioned to land the four-star safety.

