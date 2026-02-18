UNC Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail throughout the college football offseason so far, and are in contention for several of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star wide receiver from Georgia who recently named the Tar Heels among his top 10 schools.

4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Names Tar Heels in Top 10

On Feb. 17, Jabari Watkins, a four-star wide receiver from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia, announced his top 10 schools on X, listing UNC alongside Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest.

Watkins is one of the top wide receivers in the country and has had an interesting recruitment so far. He initially committed to Nebraska in September but ultimately decommitted in December and reopened his recruitment.

Since reopening his recruitment, several programs have continued pursuing Watkins, including the Tar Heels, who are now firmly in the mix to land the four-star wideout.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Watkins is coming off a strong junior season at Thomas County Central, where, according to his X, he recorded 55 catches for 838 yards and 11 touchdowns. He would be a welcome addition to the Tar Heels’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 302 overall player nationally, the No. 38 wide receiver, and the No. 34 prospect in Georgia.

Although the Tar Heels have made Watkins’ top ten, Belichick and his staff will still face serious competition for the young wide receiver.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After naming his top ten, Watkins spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons and highlighted Louisville and Florida State as the top two schools in his recruitment, noting that he has scheduled official visits with both programs this spring.

While UNC is currently behind some of Watkins’ other finalists, the good news for the Tar Heels is that Watkins hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Belichick and company plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

As of now, UNC hasn’t scheduled Watkins for a spring or official visit, but if the Tar Heels can get him to campus in Chapel Hill in the coming months, they should be able to improve their standing with the Thomas County Central Star.

It remains to be seen whether the Tar Heels will be able to land Watkins, but making his top ten at the very least keeps UNC in the running for one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW