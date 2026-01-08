UNC Making Progress With Elite 2027 Quarterback

While most of UNC and head coach Bill Belichick’s focus is on the 2026 transfer portal window, the Tar Heels have remained active on the high school recruiting trail and are making progress with several prospects in the 2027 class.

One of those prospects is a four-star quarterback and a top-400 recruit in the country who recently explained why North Carolina is among the schools standing out in his recruitment so far.

Tar Heels Standing Out to Four-Star 2027 QB

Throughout his recruitment, UNC has been targeting Will Mencl, a four-star quarterback prospect from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. The Tar Heels extended an offer to him in August and have been actively pursuing him since.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Mencl has received offers from several Power Four schools, he recently told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that five programs are currently standing out in his recruitment: North Carolina, Auburn, Kansas State, Kentucky, and Oregon.

The young quarterback noted that none of those teams has emerged as a leader in his recruitment and that he’s very interested in all five.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When discussing UNC specifically, Mencl highlighted Belichick and the coaching staff as the primary reason for his interest in the program. He noted that it’s his dream to play in the NFL and that learning under Belichick would give him a strong chance to make it to the league.

“The coaching staff," Mencl told Wiltfong. "I mean, if you want to go to the NFL, Bill Belichick’s arguably the greatest coach of all time with coaching Tom Brady, so that’s definitely my dream to go to the NFL. And I feel like going there, could really help that.”

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Although Mencl is only a junior at Chandler, he’s already established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 373 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 27 quarterback, and the No. 7 prospect from Arizona.

He would be a massive addition to North Carolina’s 2027 class, as the Tar Heels desperately need a young, talented quarterback on the roster following the departure of Bryce Baker to the transfer portal.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass against Brophy Prep during the Open Playoffs at Chandler High School in Chandler, on Nov. 21, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl hasn’t set a commitment date and told Wiltfong he doesn’t plan to rush his decision. If UNC can get him on campus in Chapel Hill for an official visit this spring, the Tar Heels should be in a strong position to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

