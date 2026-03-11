UNC's Wilson Teases Wild Scenario On Social Media

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson saw his season end last week thanks to season-ending thumb surgery, but he might not be done just yet.

The star forward of the Tar Heels teased a potential return to UNC next season in an Instagram comment under a post by the university celebrating his selection to the All-ACC First Team. Wilson commented, “run it back? 😕” under the post, teasing North Carolina fans about a possible return to the school for next season.

Wilson’s Freshman Stats

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wilson returning for a second year at UNC would be very welcomed by the team and its fans. The rookie led the Tar Heels in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).

He played a major role in keeping UNC near the top of the ACC standings and ranked as a top 25 team in the AP Poll for most of the regular season. The former five-star recruit immediately cemented himself as the team’s leader from the get-go and had one of the top freshman seasons in program history despite it being cut short due to injury.

While it would be a fun thought, Wilson isn’t likely to return to North Carolina for next season — at least it wouldn’t be logical. Wilson is projected to be a top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft thanks to his rare combination of size and skill. While turning pro seems to be the most likely route Wilson takes, it appears as though he is leaving the door open to a return.

How Wilson’s Injury Affects UNC

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before his season-ending thumb injury , Wilson initially missed six games thanks to a fractured hand suffered on Feb. 10 against Miami. However, the Tar Heels were able to survive that stretch, going 5-1 in their next six games leading up to the matchup with #1 Duke.

With hope that Wilson could return in the near future, the team announced that he would miss the remainder of his freshman season, thanks to suffering a thumb injury during a workout, a brutal setback that drastically affects UNC’s ceiling in the postseason.