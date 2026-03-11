UNC's Wilson Teases Wild Scenario On Social Media
North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson saw his season end last week thanks to season-ending thumb surgery, but he might not be done just yet.
The star forward of the Tar Heels teased a potential return to UNC next season in an Instagram comment under a post by the university celebrating his selection to the All-ACC First Team. Wilson commented, “run it back? 😕” under the post, teasing North Carolina fans about a possible return to the school for next season.
Wilson’s Freshman Stats
Wilson returning for a second year at UNC would be very welcomed by the team and its fans. The rookie led the Tar Heels in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4).
He played a major role in keeping UNC near the top of the ACC standings and ranked as a top 25 team in the AP Poll for most of the regular season. The former five-star recruit immediately cemented himself as the team’s leader from the get-go and had one of the top freshman seasons in program history despite it being cut short due to injury.
While it would be a fun thought, Wilson isn’t likely to return to North Carolina for next season — at least it wouldn’t be logical. Wilson is projected to be a top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft thanks to his rare combination of size and skill. While turning pro seems to be the most likely route Wilson takes, it appears as though he is leaving the door open to a return.
How Wilson’s Injury Affects UNC
Before his season-ending thumb injury, Wilson initially missed six games thanks to a fractured hand suffered on Feb. 10 against Miami. However, the Tar Heels were able to survive that stretch, going 5-1 in their next six games leading up to the matchup with #1 Duke.
With hope that Wilson could return in the near future, the team announced that he would miss the remainder of his freshman season, thanks to suffering a thumb injury during a workout, a brutal setback that drastically affects UNC’s ceiling in the postseason.
Now heading into the ACC Tournament without their best player, the Tar Heels will look to prove that they can win games without him as Selection Sunday nears. While the team’s ultimate goal of winning a championship will be significantly tougher without Wilson, UNC will look to avoid any upsets in the postseason and embark on a deep run despite being shorthanded.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.