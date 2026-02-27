UNC’s Marcus Allen Says Multiple NFL Teams Have Filled Calendar

The college football season is over, so next up is the NFL Combine. Over 300 players are invited to this event, and this is the last chance for players to impress teams to get their name called at the NFL Draft.

The combine kicked off this week, where players will conduct interviews and participate in on-field drills. This event is more important for certain players than others depending on the players’ draft stock.

Allen praises Bill Belichick

UNC DB Marcus Allen has had an informal meeting with the Detroit Lions at the NFL Combine.



North Carolina hired one of, if not the greatest, head coaches of all time last season, Bill Belichick . Naturally, UNC was in the headlines week after week regarding Belichick. The Tar Heels were under a microscope last season because of the pressure and greatness that Belichick carries. Allen was asked about the attention from the outside that Belichick carried inside the program.

“It was less of a distraction and more of a great opportunity,” he said. “Obviously, Bill coming in — his knowledge, his experience, the staff he brought in — everybody was so knowledgeable in the game. Just having that opportunity to learn from him and better myself, physically and technique-wise, was a blessing.”

Allen has spoken to multiple NFL teams

Allen is projected to be a mid- to late-round prospect in the draft, and he has already spoken to multiple teams.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few teams, like the Browns, Broncos, Ravens and Steelers,” he said.

Both the NFC North and AFC North are very well a possibility, as the Lions, Bears and Vikings have been mentioned regarding Allen’s name as well.

Allen’s UNC recruiting pitch

Allen was loyal to UNC and remained with the program throughout his entire collegiate career. He will always be a Tar Heel and will have UNC in his best interests. He spoke very highly of the program and gave his own recruiting pitch to prospects considering UNC .

“Go there for the experience — just the knowledge you get, especially now with Coach Belichick being there,” he said. “The foundation you have coming in, where I’m at right now, everything about it was the best place.”

What makes Allen stand out?

Allen started all 12 games in his senior year and had the fourth-most tackles on the team with 36. He proved his ability to break on the ball, as he led the team with eight pass breakups. He was asked how he stands out and what makes him the player he is today.

“My athleticism and my durability. I started 39 games. I played more than 2,500 snaps,” he said. “All those things combined make me a corner who’s going to go out there and do what he has to do.”

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

