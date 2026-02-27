UNC Makes Top 5 for Highly Touted 2027 Linebacker

Under head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, North Carolina has found a lot of success in the 2027 recruiting cycle so far, as the Tar Heels continue to trend in the right direction with some of the nation’s top prospects.

UNC is firmly in contention for several of its 2027 targets, including a three-star linebacker from Pennsylvania who recently named the Tar Heels as one of his top five schools.

Three-Star 2027 Linebacker Includes Tar Heels in Top 5

On Feb. 23, Zykee Scott, a three-star linebacker from La Salle College High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, announced his top five schools on X, naming UNC alongside Michigan State, Pitt, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels have been pursuing Scott throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in September 2025, and have officially cemented their status as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Scott is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have named UNC as a finalist in their recruitment, joining players like four-star running back Jeremiah Dent and four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The La Salle College star is one of the top linebackers in the country and is coming off a strong junior season, where he recorded 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Linebacker is a key need for the Tar Heels in the 2027 cycle, and Scott would be an excellent addition to UNC’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 420 overall player nationally, the No. 31 linebacker, and the No. 14 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

La Salle's 2025 football roster includes standouts like linebacker Zykee Scott. | Michele C. Haddon / Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels have made Scott’s top five, they will still face stiff competition from his other finalists. As of now, Michigan State is the only school to have scheduled an official visit (OV) with the three-star linebacker, putting the Spartans in a strong position to land him.

Still, there’s plenty of time for Belichick and company to schedule Scott for an OV in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels should work to bring him to campus as soon as possible.

As of now, Scott hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If the Tar Heels can lock in an OV date with him and continue making progress in his recruitment over the coming months, they should be well-positioned to land one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class.

