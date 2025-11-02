The Biggest Takeaways from UNC's Preseason
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere gives his biggest takeaways from UNC's preseason before it tips off for its first game of the season at the Dean Dome against Central Arkansas on Monday at 7 p.m.
The video of the podcast appears below, along with a partial transcript from Hubert Davis’ postgame news conference following North Carolina’s exhibition win over Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29.
Obviously, in the second half, you tightened up a lot of things, controlled the game well, and made more shots. What do you think wasn't connecting for you in the first half, and how do you think you were able to turn things around?
Yeah, I don't know. I don't know if we were nervous, been at home and played on our own floor, but just the lack of energy, effort, attention to detail, wasn't there in the first half, and that was the exact opposite in the second half, and I think that's why we played so well in the second half.
Just the energy picked up effort, specifically on the defensive end finishing and I thought we were more disciplined defensively in the second half, we finished possessions with the rebound, and that allowed us to get out in transition. It says that we have, you know, we had 12 fast break points, but I felt like we had more. Just felt like we were always on the run in the second half, but it always led from us defensively the second half.
In the second half, you guys shot well off swing passes in rhythm. Is this the ball movement and team shooting you envision for this group?
Yeah, it is. I mean, we have a number of guys that consistently can hit open threes. But, you know, I, you know, I've been clear and definitive. I'm gonna dominate points in the paint type of guy, and that's where you generate those open threes. I want to dominate points in the paint through post penetration, offensive rebounding and living in paint, living the free throw line, and put max pressure on the rim.
So we've got to do a better job of being stubborn and persistent in terms of attacking a basket and getting into the pain finishing around the basket. I think in the first half, we missed eight layups around the basket, and that's just moving forward. That's just not going to work.
Jarin hit a few threes in the second half and defended well against a much smaller perimeter player in the first half. Does his versatility add a dimension to the team you haven't had before?
Well, I mean, he, he's, you know, his ability with his size, he really can guard one through five. So it gives us the versatility on the defensive end to be able to do different things because of his ability to be able to do that. Unfortunately, where I found out that he could do that was against us last year on our job.
And so, you know, he does a really nice job of getting around screens, and he can move his feet, he's disciplined defensively, and he can also rebound the basketball. I was really happy with him being able to hit some shots in the second half. We've got to get him more. I've got to get him more shots.
And just because he's just so talented on the offensive end as well, and so just being intentional to make sure that he's getting enough looks on offensive end.
