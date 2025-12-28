Assessing Jarin Stevenson's Season Heading into Conference Play

Composing a 12-1 record through the first two months of the season takes the whole collective. The North Carolina Tar Heels have established a strong supporting cast, which was not always the case this season.

Seth Trimble's injury early in the season exposed the Tar Heels' lack of depth and dependency on the backcourt. However, his absence allowed those players to improve and create a role for themselves. You never want to suffer an injury, especially to one of your best players, but while Trimble being unable to play hindered North Carolina, it also opened the door for several players to make an impact.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With Trimble back in the fold, head coach Hubert Davis had an interesting choice to make about which player should revert to a bench role. Luka Bogavac seemed to be the likely candidate, as he opened the season as a bench player. However, the 55-year-old head coach decided Jarin Stevenson would serve as the sixth man off the bench.

Let's take a look at how the Alabama transfer has played this season, as the Tar Heels enter conference play next week.

Grading Stevenson

2025 averages: 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from three-point range

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) grabs a pass during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Stevenson's numbers do not jump off the page, and although he has been mostly a non-factor offensively, his ability to defend multiple positions has been on full display. That was evident in the win over Ohio State last weekend, which was the first game Stevenson came off the bench.

While speaking with the media during their postgame press conferences, Davis and Caleb Wilson highlighted Stevenson's defensive versatility as a key factor in the Tar Heels escaping with a 71-70 win over the Buckeyes.

"Absolutely. Just huge," Davis said. "I’ve talked about his versatility. I’ll be honest with you; Devin Royal is real. I mean, just his ability to be able to score. He’s not rushed. He’s strong. Plays off two feet. The only person that could really make him work to get a good shot was Jarin [Stevenson]."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"And so, to have that guy who’s 6’9″, 6’10”, versatility, being able to play in the post and on the outside offensively but from a defensive standpoint to be able to switch and play multiple positions, a huge factor for us," Davis continued.

"He gives us tremendous versatility," Wilson said. "He’s a great player, and he came up with that last steal to give us the ball back later in the game. He’s just going to do everything it takes to win. That’s why you love to have a guy like that on your team."

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward has not been electrifying by any means, but he has been effective on defense. Coming off the bench could benefit Stevenson massively and serve as a confidence booster moving forward.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !