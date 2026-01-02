Why Davis cites this factor as difference in UNC's victory

It has become a common theme for the North Carolina Tar Heels to start games lacking that killer instinct, which has led to opposing teams sticking around far too long into a contest.

That transpired again on Tuesday night in the Tar Heels' 79-66 victory over the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center. By the first media timeout, North Carolina had went 1-of-7 from the field, mustering only three points in that span.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There was also a stretch in the second half when the Tar Heels allowed a comfortable lead to dwindle because of careless passes and poor shot selection. Fortunately for North Carolina, the first 10 minutes of the second half was when it won the game.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis shared why he thought the response after halftime was monumental for the Tar Heels.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I thought we got off to a good start in the second half," Davis said. "You know, we talked about the things that we were doing in the first half that we needed to improve. I felt like in the first half there was maybe a four- or five-minute stretch that I thought we were playing well. Other than that, it just didn't have any rhythm from an offensive standpoint."

"Their pressure and intensity on the defensive end were more than our will and want to on the offensive end, and so we were struggling getting any type of rhythm offensively," Davis continued. "And then, you know, Caleb [Wilson] making those plays."

"I thought also another big play was the first play out of the second half, because going into halftime Henri [Veesaar] only had one shot, had zero points, and I felt like that one got him going and into the game," Davis explained. "So, I thought those were a huge couple plays that really were good for us in the second half."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's run in this stretch, which proved to be the difference in the game, was sparked by a specific lineup combination - Kyan Evans, Derek Dixon, and Jonathan Powell - exposed Florida State's overcommitment to passing lanes. Davis explained that while speaking to the media after the game.

"Yeah, you know, one of the things against Florida State that is really good defensively, they get a lot of steals, deflections, they've got length, versatility, athleticism," Davis said. "And so, in order to run any type of offense, you need multiple ball handlers, guys that can make plays, get us into our offense."

