UNC and NBA 2K Collab, But Stirs Luka Bogavac Dilemma
The UNC men's basketball team has a problem: Luka Bogavac has yet to be cleared by the university to participate in games — seen dressed up in street clothes in both exhibitions against BYU and Winston-Salem State. Bogavac holds important value to the team with his ability to shoot the ball, which will provides even more spacing for UNC in the halfcourt setting.
However, despite Bogavac being cleared by the NCAA and not by North Carolina itself, it has led to disappointment from fans — and even more now, considering one of the team's latest tweets on X (formerly Twitter). Bogavac and freshman Caleb Wilson were caught in the action of being scanned into the popular basketball video game, NBA2K.
To say the least, fans in the comment section were unhappy, given Bogavac is able to get scanned into a video game despite not having any access to be a part of the team during actual contests.
Now, there is a common saying all over social media called, "Free Luka," where fans are pleading for the school to clear the 6-foot-6 guard from Mojkovac, Montenegro.
The pictures of Wilson and Bogavac inside the 2K truck have made fans feel indifferent. With the season approaching and a big non-conference schedule at-hand, Bogavac would be a key piece in adding Quad 1 victories to UNC's resume — as such opportunities do not come often.
UNC still has the pieces to compete, but it will not be as competitive compared to if Bogavac would be suiting up.
North Carolina Has to Settle for A Luka Bogavac-Less Roster For Now
UNC has its first Quad 1 opportunity in its second outing of the season against preseason ranked No. 19 Kansas and head coach Bill Self. The Tar Heels host the Jayhawks on Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of the 2022 national championship game. After that, other notable games for North Carolina are the following:
- (Preaseaon ranked No. 22) Michigan State - Thursday, November 27
- (Preseason ranked No. 9) Kentucky - Tuesday, December 2
- Ohio State - Saturday, December 20
Head coach Hubert Davis has been rolling with a starting lineup of Kyan Evans, Seth Trimble, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar — boasting a top-heavy frontcourt, using three bigs, but Wilson's versatility to handle the ball makes him a large player at the wing position.
However, the one positive that came out of this past offseason for Davis, the staff and general manager Jim Tanner is its group of transfers feature a ton of shooters beyond Bogavac. Evans, Stevenson, Veesaar, plus Jonathan Powell and Jaydon Young are all capable shooters, perhaps not to extent of Bogavac, but still enough for North Carolina to open the floor.
It is not easy to fill in for a player who scored 14.9 points, while shooting 45 percent from the field and shooting almost 40 percent from the three-point line. But North Carolina's offensive package extends beyond just shooting beyond the arc. The high-low options in the froncourt will be crucial for Davis wants to run halfcourt sets.
Trimble's ability to get downhill will and create pressure in the paint will force defenders to either collapse or stay true to their matchup around the perimeter. North Carolina also likes to get going in transition off a rebound, pushing the ball up immediately. Freshman Derek Dixon is also a capable shooter from distance, too.
And then, having a five-star frosh like Wilson helps, too. The Atlanta, Georgia native recorded a double-double in both preseason contests, as the 6-foot-10 do-it-all big man made it look easy on the hardwood floor. UNC will lean on him to generate points, but the execution of everyone else checked in will be important for the team's success.
The Tar Heels will tipoff its season with Central Arkansas, Kansas, Radford, North Carolina Central and Navy for their first five outings. It will be interesting to see if they can go 5-0 with the Jayhawks involved, but anything can happen in colelge athletics, as we all know.
Time will tell on when Bogavac gets to suit up in Carolina blue uniform, but until that happens UNC has to move forward without him.
