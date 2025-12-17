The North Carolina Tar Heels have not been at full strength for over a month, with Seth Trimble out of the lineup since Nov. 7. The senior guard suffered a fractured forearm in a workout accident a few days after the Tar Heels' win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

At the time, North Carolina's starting lineup looked slightly different with Luka Bogavac serving as a role player off the bench. Since Trimble departed from rotation with his injury, Bogavac has been inserted as a regular starter for the Tar Heels.

It looks like the rotation is about to change in the near future, as Trimble is set to return to the lineup at some point in the coming days/weeks.

While speaking on his weekly radio show, head coach Hubert Davis revealed how much the veteran guard has been at practice.

“There’s no decision-making. He’s progressing nicely," Davis said. "I told you before, last week, that he’s doing individual workouts, nothing five-on-five. But the last couple of days, he’s been (playing) five-on-five and been practicing with us. He’s progressing, and I like the way that he is.”

These comments come only two days after Davis mentioned that Trimble was still working through individual drills without contact.

"It's going very well," Davis said. "In regard to him working out, he's doing everything that's non-contact. The next step is doing everything with contact. My hope is that Seth will be out there soon."



Those are two different answers, but it is encouraging that Trimble has progressed so quickly.

With the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior nearing his return to lineup, what will North Carolina's lineup look like?

How Will the Tar Heels' Lineup Change with Trimble Back?

When Trimble was playing, which was only the first two games of the season, North Carolina's starting lineup consisted of Trimble, Kyan Evans, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, and Henri Veesaar.

Bogavac was included in the starting lineup after Trimble's injury, which has translated to modest production.

The assumption would be that the overseas transfer reverts to the bench upon Trimble's return, but based on recent data and information, that may not be the best for the Tar Heels' long-term aspirations.

A player who has underwhelmed with an expanded role is Evans, struggling in multiple games without Trimble in the lineup.

Although Evans is a prototypical guard, he has simply not been good enough, and he has already seen his minutes diminish in recent outings. Derek Dixon and Jonathan Powell have earned more playing time off the bench, which has eaten into Evans' opportunities.

When Trimble returns, there is a chance Evans is demoted to a bench player, which would be a disappointing development for a player brought in to run the starting offense.

