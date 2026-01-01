North Carolina in the Mix For Four-Star 2027 Safety

Over the past month, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been heating up on the 2027 recruiting trail, securing commitments from three-star safety Chuck Roberts and four-star safety Marquis Bryant, while making progress with several other talented prospects.

One of those prospects is another elite safety recruit, and the Tar Heels are reportedly among the schools that are standing out in his recruitment so far.

UNC Standing Out to Elite 2027 Safety

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, UNC has been targeting Zayden Gamble, a four-star safety from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Tar Heels initially extended an offer to him in January and have been actively pursuing him since.

Although Gamble is only a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas, he's already established himself as one of the nation's top defensive backs. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 207 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 24 safety, and the No. 20 prospect from Florida.

While he holds offers from over 20 Division I programs, Rivals' Marcus Benjamin recently reported that seven schools are standing out in Gamble’s recruiting process: North Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, and Miami.

"Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, and Notre Dame are the schools that stand out in his recruitment, and relationships and the chance to play early are among the most significant factors in where he ultimately chooses to play over the next three to four years," Benjamin wrote.

Benjamin noted that while those seven schools are all in contention for the four-star safety, Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida, and Notre Dame are the four schools that have really solidified their positions in his recruitment.

While North Carolina isn't necessarily at the top of his list right now, Benjamin reported that the Tar Heels are among the seven programs Gamble plans to take an official visit with this spring before making a decision on July 16.

That's good news for the Tar Heels, as bringing Gamble to campus in Chapel Hill will allow Belichick and his staff to pitch the program to him in person and showcase the facilities North Carolina has to offer.

Given the fact that UNC has already landed two safeties in the 2027 cycle, securing a commitment from Gamble isn't paramount for the Tar Heels. Still, he's a talented player and would be a great addition to their class.

