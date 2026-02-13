North Carolina Moves Up in Latest Power Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been through a whirlwind of emotions the last week, beating an elite team while orchestrating a historic comeback, and then falling to the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, ESPN's Basketball Recruiting Insider Jeff Borzello released his latest power rankings, which featured the Tar Heels moving up three spots to No. 14.

Borzello's Explanation

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates with teammates after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"North Carolina followed up its biggest win of the season - beating Duke on Saturday on Seth Trimble's buzzer-beating corner three - with a letdown defeat three days later at home against Miami," Borzello stated. "There were plenty of areas that didn't carry over from Saturday to Tuesday, at both ends of the court. Against Duke, Carolina's frontcourt was dominant: Caleb Wilson in the first half, Henri Veesaar in the second half. Neither was as impactful against the Hurricanes. Trimble and Derek Dixon were terrific in the backcourt against Duke, combining for 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Against Miami, they totaled six points on 1-for-14 shooting."

Tuesday night was a classic hangover , as North Carolina appeared emotionally and physically spent on a quick turnaround. The Tar Heels five-game winning streak was snapped, and they failed to build momentum heading into a daunting stretch in their schedule. Not only did North Carolina lose ground in the ACC standings, but it also lost its best player due to a significant injury.

Caleb Wilson Suffers Fractured Hand

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

It is obviously a gut punch for the Tar Heels, who despite losing on Tuesday, was trending in the right direction as we near March. Losing the freshman forward for an extended period of time could derail North Carolina's aspirations in the next month's NCAA tournament.

The injury could have occurred at a worse time for the Tar Heels, who have been teetering around the four-five line in the latest bracket projections. There is a chance North Carolina falls to a six or seven seed if it cannot tread water while Wilson is out without a timetable for return.

