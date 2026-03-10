North Carolina Boasts Solid Performances Despite Duke Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels ended their regular season with a 76-61 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It was a wake-up call for the Tar Heels, who will be without Caleb Wilson for the rest of the season after he suffered a season-ending broken thumb in last week's practice.

With all of that being said, here are the top performances for North Carolina in its lopsided loss to the Blue Devils this past weekend.

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 17 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal

The freshman guard was one of the lone bright spots in this contest, as he has finally gotten out of the shooting slump he was in for the last month or so. Dixon was excellent offensively, shooting 5-of-9 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Over the last two games, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is shooting 8-of-12 from beyond the arc, and it could not come at a more perfect time, as North Carolina is entering the conference tournament later this week.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block

This offense must run through the Arizona transfer for the rest of the season, so his seven shot attempts were a bit underwhelming, but he connected on five of them, which illustrates how efficient he can be.

In terms of involvement, head coach Hubert Davis should prioritize getting Veesaar going early in games if the Tar Heels want prolonged success in the NCAA tournament. Saturday night was frustrating, but the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center was his usual self against an elite defense.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks

For the second consecutive game, the Alabama transfer nearly recorded a double-double, this time falling one rebound short of accomplishing the feat. Stevenson shot 4-of-9 from the field, which may indicate a poor outing, but the junior forward continues to prove that he can be depended on in several ways.

With Wilson out, Stevenson will continue to be a pivotal piece in North Carolina's operation in the coming weeks.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 10 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 block

The senior guard's shooting slumps from beyond the arc continued on Saturday, as he went 0-of-3 from beyond the arc, but he still shot a modest 45.4 percent from the field.