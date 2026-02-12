UNC Players Attempt to Explain Loss to Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels' five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night, losing to the Miami Hurricanes 75-66. North Carolina entered the contest riding the emotional waves of the historical comeback win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night.

That appeared to play a role in the Tar Heels coming out flat and failing to bring the energy throughout the game.

While speaking with the media during this postgame availability, North Carolina's players, which included Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, and Kyan Evans, spoke on what led to the Tar Heels falling short on the road against Miami.

Stevenson's Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“We didn’t come out with the right mindset,” Stevenson said. “They started off really good, and I feel like we could have prevented that. We’ve got to start off better, pick up the intensity.”

As mentioned, it looked as if North Carolina were out of gas after an emotional 48 hours before the tip-off against Miami. However, it is no excuse, and the Alabama transfer correctly acknowledged that in his postgame comments.

An alarming statistic was the Hurricanes' points in the paint. Despite starting Stevenson, Veesaar, and Caleb Wilson, the Tar Heels allowed 46 paint points. Stevenson discussed what led to those struggles.

“Got to defend better in the paint,” Stevenson said. “A lot of that comes from messing up our switches or just offensive rebounds.”

Evans' Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think we just kind of want to bring a spark off the bench,” Evans said. “We try to do that every game, but today, shots weren’t falling for us.”

North Carolina's starting backcourt - Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon - combined to shoot 1-of-14 from the field, including 0-of-9 from three-point range.

The Tar Heels had ample opportunities to tie the game or take the lead in the final minutes, but the offense failed to string together consecutive made shots.

“We were right there,” Evans said. “We had plenty of chances, you know, we couldn’t finish some possessions on defense, and that hurt us late game.”

Veesaar's Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs a rebound against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“They did a really good job on the ball screens,” Veesaar said. “Overall, they came down, and they made it in a two-on-one.”

Miami's physicality gave North Carolina issues all night, which was evident, as the Tar Heels were outrebounded 41-35, outscored in the paint 46-28, and lost the turnover battle 11-8.

Veesaar echoed Evans' assessment that North Carolina had every opportunity to steal this game down the stretch but failed to do so.

“At that time of the game, which is crunch time, you have to get the rebounds every single time,” Veesaar said. “And that’s on us as players.”

