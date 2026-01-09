UNC Offers Two Elite 2027 Prospects From South Carolina

UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been primarily focused on the 2026 transfer portal window over the past week, but that hasn't stopped them from staying active on the high school recruiting trail as the Tar Heels continue to target some of the best talent in the 2027 class.

The Tar Heels have already extended offers to hundreds of 2027 prospects, most recently offering two four-star recruits from South Carolina.

UNC Targets 2027 Four-Star Recruits From South Carolina

On Jan. 8, UNC extended offers to two four-star prospects from South Carolina: Jaiden Kelly-Murray, a wide receiver recruit from Summerville High School, and Nate Carson, an offensive lineman recruit from Irmo High School.

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both Kelly-Murray and Carson are among the top players from South Carolina in the 2027 class and would be big-time additions for the Tar Heels. Here’s a closer look at each prospect and where UNC stands in their recruiting.

More on Jaiden Kelly-Murray

Kelly-Murray is a 5’10”, 170-pound wide receiver prospect. North Carolina was the 18th Division I program to extend him an offer, and he shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “Blessed to have EARNED an offer from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.”

The Tar Heels will face competition from several programs for Kelly-Murray, but he’s undoubtedly a prospect worth pursuing. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 363 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 52 wide receiver, and the No. 10 recruit from South Carolina.

As of right now, Rivals' recruiting prediction machine (RPM) gives South Carolina the best chance of winning Kelly-Murray's recruitment, so the Tar Heels will have some ground to make up in the coming months.

More on Nate Carson

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Nate Carson is a 6’4”, 290-pound interior offensive lineman prospect. UNC was the 24th Division I program to extend him an offer, and he shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “Blessed to say I received an offer from UNC.”

Carson is a highly coveted offensive lineman recruit, with several of the nation’s top programs pursuing him. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 153 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 9 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 4 prospect from South Carolina.

According to Rivals’ RPM, South Carolina, Clemson, and Alabama are the current leaders in Carson’s recruitment. The Tar Heels have plenty of work to do to establish themselves as contenders for the four-star, but he would be a significant addition to their 20287 class.

