North Carolina Overcome Double-Digit Deficit in Road Win Over Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers would square off on Saturday in an ACC matchup featuring two top-25 teams. While the Tar Heels were 3-3 in conference play the Cavaliers were much more impressive in the first month against ACC opposition, boasting a 5-1 conference record.

Would North Carolina be able to replicate its performance from Wednesday night and beat one of the best teams in the country?

First Half

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Starting the game shooting 1-of-5 from the field was not prescriptive for the Tar Heels if they wanted to beat Virginia. The Cavaliers' length was affecting North Carolina's offense, which was apparent with the contested shots in the paint. Virginia led 10-2 with 15:43 remaining.

North Carolina would recover, tying the game 14-14 at one point. However, Virginia's efficient offense was consistently putting the Tar Heels' defense under pressure. The Cavaliers led 24-17 midway through the first half, and rebounds were a major storyline, as Virginia was outrebounding North Carolina 12-4.

The Cavaliers' lead steadily grew, as the Tar Heels were incapable of combatting Virginia's frontcourt. Henri Veesaar was pitiful in the first 12 minutes of the game, shooting 1-of-6 from the field. Luka Bogavac was the team's leading scorer with eight points, shooting 2-of-2 from three-point range. North Carolina trail Virginia 30-19 with 7:47 on the clock.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Allowing eight offensive rebounds was preventing the Tar Heels from gaining a ground on the Cavaliers. Caleb Wilson was singlehandedly keeping North Carolina within striking distance, but it did not amount to much, as the Cavaliers lead 37-26 with 3:54 remaining in the first half.

After falling behind by as much as 16, the Tar Heels cut the deficit to nine points after two consecutive threes by Bogavac and Derek Dixon. Bogavac led North Carolina with 11 points, while Wilson was second on the team with 10 points. Virginia took a 43-34 lead heading into halftime.

Second Half

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (right) talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Finally, a Seth Trimble sighting, as the senior guard knocked down back-to-back threes to bring the Tar Heels within seven. North Carolina began the second half as they closed the first half. After trailing 43-27 minutes before halftime, the Tar Heels orchestrated a 17-6 run. After a Wilson breakaway dunk, Virginia was forced to burn a timeout at the 17-minute mark in the second half. The Cavaliers led 49-44.

Dixon was instrumental in the Tar Heels' resurgence, relentlessly looking for advance passes down the court to streaking players. Wilson and Jarin Stevenson each benefited from Dixon's awareness, scoring multiple baskets in transition. For the first time since the first minute of the game, North Carolina led 59-58 with 11:26 remaining in the game.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (left) goes through a pregame routine with guard Elijah Davis (6) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels take a five-point lead, as Stevenson and Dixon were the main catalysts for the team's turnaround. However, Virginia would battle back, tying the game 67-67 at the under-eight timeout.

Offensive rebounds continued to be North Carolina's kryptonite in this game, as the Cavaliers' success was predicated on generating second-chance opportunities. Virginia would lead 73-72 with 3:51 left in the contest.

Stevenson's 17 second-half points were monumental in North Carolina's comeback win, as he hit multiple contested shots down the stretch. The Tar Heels had five players account for at least 10 points, which was a pleasant surprise for head coach Hubert Davis.

Final: North Carolina 85, Virginia 80

